Dubai chefs are getting creative with matcha, but is it a recipe for success?

Originating in China in the 14th century before finding its way to Japan in the 16th century – where the bulk of it is still produced today – matcha has become a coffee shop staple around the world over the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/matcha-to-our-delight-we-introduce-you-to-a-new-superfood-trend-1.66858" target="_blank">last 10 years</a>. But more recently, especially in Dubai's creative cafes and restaurants, the caffeine-dense ingredient has been integrated into a multitude of different sweet and savoury dishes. Its earthy flavour often prompts a love or hate reaction. It is often sweetened in latte, so that those looking for its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/matcha-tea-facts-what-it-is-and-why-it-s-good-for-you-1.612694" target="_blank">antioxidant properties</a> can still reap its health benefits. The vibrant green colour of matcha is also part of the appeal, especially for experimental chefs. Here, <i>The National </i>taste tests some of the unique flavour combinations featured around Dubai. This Emirati-owned restaurant is known for its creative combinations of Nashville-style chicken burgers across five emirates. The menu has been boldened by a new addition – the matcha bundle. The bundle consists of a matcha beef Wagyu burger (Dh39) and matcha chicken fries ( a side of crinkle cut fries with fried chicken drizzled with matcha garlic sauce. The subtly sweet matcha paired with salty beef is a nice combination. The sauce has the earthy matcha flavour with an underlying taste of garlic, which formed an flavourful pairing with the melted cheese and tangy pickles. The sauce with the chicken and fries was unusual, the taste of matcha somehow felt more prominent, overruling any hint of garlic in the sauce, which can be an acquired taste. <b>Verdict:</b> It's an interesting take on the trend, but perhaps matcha pairs best with either a sweet taste profile to balance its earthiness or a distinctly salty one to bring out its sweetness. <i>Various locations across the UAE</i> Inspired by the city of Isfahan in Iran, executive chef Omar Basiony has created a complex flavour profile with this Isfahan rose cake and culinary-grade Japanese matcha (Dh70), combining Mediterranean and East Asian flavours. The dessert consists of a rose spongy milk cake with a cold scoop of lychee sorbet, topped with a foam-like matcha mousse and a crunchy meringue. “What's difficult is that it's very defined and its flavour stands out in most dishes,” Chef Basiony told <i>The National.</i> “It's exciting to experiment with matcha beyond its traditional uses.” The cold sensation is the first thing that jumps out. The creamy rose milk cake pairs well with the sharp yet sweet lychee sorbet, the floral and fruity flavours harmonising well with the earthy matcha. <b>Verdict: </b>This dessert is akin to having a cold, refreshing drink on a hot summer's day. The milky cake, cold sorbet and soft mousse melt together with every bite. This creative combination is a joyful adventure from beginning to end. <i>J1 Beach, Dubai</i> Nala cafe's culinary director and chef, Jill Okkers, chose to have a mild mix of both savoury and sweet matcha in her Pistachio Bostock (Dh45). It is soft French brioche bread layered with raspberry jam and pistachio, coated in batter and baked like a cookie. Once baked, the pastry is topped with a vanilla matcha mascarpone and more raspberry jam. “It's like having a cookie for your breakfast,” said general manager and chef Sangiwe Khumalo. “The matcha mascarpone goes well with pistachio and it's not too powerful. It doesn't overpower the pistachio, so all the flavours just come together.” Nala also has a pistachio matcha latte (Dh32). It's a creamy and sweet treat and great with the Bostock. <b>Verdict: </b>The two flavours most apparent in the Pistachio Bostock were the tart raspberry jam and the creamy matcha mascarpone, a bittersweet interplay of ingredients. This treat is for those who prefer their breakfast on the sweeter end. <i>Al Quoz, Dubai</i> For a twist on the traditional matcha latte, Bkry's iced coconut mango matcha (Dh42) and iced matcha with blueberry lavender cloud foam (Dh39) are ideal summer coolers. The tropical coconut and mango flavours bring out matcha's sweetness, which was a nice take on the ingredient. Blueberry and lavender weren't quite as overpowering, but a nice flavour combination nonetheless. <b>Verdict: </b>Both drinks were a welcome addition to the well-established matcha latte, elevating its taste without erasing its essence. However, the coconut mango matcha was the game-changer to be added to the regular orders. <i>Al Quoz, Dubai</i> Sweetness is often needed to offset matcha's naturally bitter taste and the Japanese pancakes (Dh50) at this Dubai cafe manage to do this without being too sweet. A milky matcha sauce flows over the stack of thick, fluffy pancakes with a texture that's akin to jelly, finished with a dusting of matcha powder. The dish is so picture-perfect, it's almost painful to cut through. <b>Verdict: </b>Lightly sweet and filling, it's the perfect combination of sweet and savoury. It's filling, so perhaps best served for breakfast rather than dessert. Although, there is a 40-minute wait time for this dish, it is worth the wait. <i>Al Quoz, Dubai</i>