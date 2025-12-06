Osaka in two seasons: Why there is no wrong time to visit

Osaka is a city that changes with the seasons. It is loud, generous and unpretentious – the kind of place where food stalls vie for space beside department stores. Yet beyond its reputation as “Japan’s kitchen”, it is also a city of seasons, each adjusting its rhythm and feel.

To experience Osaka in winter and summer is to see two entirely different cities. While both are bright and colourful, where those colours come from and how they make you feel shift with the months. Whether it is the light of a sunny day or from the neon sign of a Ramen stall, Osaka’s seasonal differences make it a must-visit city all year round.

Summer: Heat, festivals and energy

From June to August, Osaka swelters. Humidity wraps around the streets like a heavy blanket and the gleaming glass towers in the Umeda district seem to shimmer in the heat. Yet this is also when the city feels most alive.

The season begins with the Tenjin Matsuri, one of Japan’s major festivals, in late July. Boats glide along the Okawa River carrying dancers, drummers and priests dressed in Heian-era robes. As night falls, fireworks burst above the water, mirrored in rippling reflections, while thousands line the riverbanks with folding fans and street food in hand. Takoyaki balls sizzle on iron grills, and the scent of grilled squid mingles with the sweetness of shaved ice syrup.

Visiting temples such as Shitennoji offers a respite from the heat in summer. Getty Images

Summer in the city is also a time to seek out coolness wherever it hides. Locals retreat underground into the vast network of air-conditioned shopping arcades and passageways connecting Umeda’s stations. Others take the short train ride to Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan, where the deep blue stillness of the Pacific tank offers relief from the heat outside.

At night, the bright neon-lit advertisement boards of Dotonbori make it feel almost tropical in its energy. Lanterns sway above the canal, where river cruises drift past diners sitting at open-air izakayas.

Visiting Osaka in the summer or winter is enjoyable, but the seasons offer different experiences. Getty Images

Yet, even amid the noise, there is a chance to pause, with a day leisurely shopping in Shinsaibashi or a visit to a shaded temple courtyard in Sumiyoshi.

What is most pleasing about the Osaka summer is that despite the heat, there’s so much to experience and distract from its discomfort. Some places become less attractive, but there’s an energy to Osaka and its people that makes the city not only easy to navigate, but enjoyable to be in.

Winter: Steam, calm and warm welcomes

By December, the air sharpens. The same canal that teemed with festival boats in July now reflects a quieter glow with the winter illuminations of Nakanoshima and Midosuji, as millions of LEDs lights turn the city’s streets into glittering corridors.

Winter in Osaka brings different crowds. Ones that are softer, with their energy turned inward. In place of fireworks, there is steam rising from bowls of nabe hot pot.

This is the season to embrace the city's warmth from within. Public bathhouses and onsen (hot spring spas) become a favoured spot. In the Shinsekai district, the old-fashioned Spa World complex offers themed baths inspired by ancient Rome and Japanese gardens, providing the perfect antidote to winter’s chill.

Osaka's restaurants and food stalls become haven from the cold in winter. AFP

For travellers, the season brings a different kind of exploration. Osaka Castle, surrounded by leafless trees, seems more serene as its white walls reflect a pale sky. The crisp air sharpens the view from the top of Abeno Harukas, Japan’s tallest skyscraper, where the city stretches endlessly beneath a silver haze.

Winter is also shopping season. As the New Year approaches, department stores and street markets sell fukubukuro or “lucky bags” filled with mystery goods for big discounts. Locals queue before dawn for a chance of a designer surprise. Even the ever-animated Dotonbori quietens a little, its lights glowing against the cold, as people move swiftly between restaurants in search of warmth.

Winter can easily become all about eating and shopping, but it’s also a time to enjoy the warmth of the city’s residents.

Osakans pride themselves on being comedians, and tend to be more light-hearted compared to compatriots from other cities. Their generous hospitality is felt, for example, during a taxi ride or when seeking assistance from a shop worker.

Osaka's Shinsaibashi-Suji shopping street bustles with warmth and energy in the winter. Getty Images

There’s an unfair characterisation of Japanese people as cold and perhaps stoic. While that might be true in some settings, the stereotype is banished by spending time in the city among its people.

There really is no wrong time to visit Osaka. Summer is hot and humid, which may mean spending more time indoors, but there’s still plenty to explore. In winter, the rain and wind might deter some visitors, yet the season creates a kind of magic, one where the warmth of residents cuts through the cold and make the experience memorable.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 374hp at 5,500-6,500rpm Torque: 500Nm from 1,900-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.5L/100km Price: from Dh285,000 On sale: from January 2022

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

LAST-16 FIXTURES Sunday, January 20

3pm: Jordan v Vietnam at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

6pm: Thailand v China at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: Iran v Oman at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Monday, January 21

3pm: Japan v Saudi Arabia at Sharjah Stadium

6pm: Australia v Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: UAE v Kyrgyzstan at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tuesday, January 22

5pm: South Korea v Bahrain at Rashid Stadium, Dubai

8pm: Qatar v Iraq at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.4-litre%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E470bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E637Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh375%2C900%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHEN TO GO: September to November or March to May; this is when visitors are most likely to see what they’ve come for. WHERE TO STAY: Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari - Chitwan National Park resort (tajhotels.com) is a one-hour drive from Bharatpur Airport with stays costing from Dh1,396 per night, including taxes and breakfast. Return airport transfers cost from Dh661. HOW TO GET THERE: Etihad Airways regularly flies from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu from around Dh1,500 per person return, including taxes. Buddha Air (buddhaair.com) and Yeti Airlines (yetiairlines.com) fly from Kathmandu to Bharatpur several times a day from about Dh660 return and the flight takes just 20 minutes. Driving is possible but the roads are hilly which means it will take you five or six hours to travel 148 kilometres.

The%20Boy%20and%20the%20Heron %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayao%20Miyazaki%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Soma%20Santoki%2C%20Masaki%20Suda%2C%20Ko%20Shibasaki%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

ON%20TRACK %3Cp%3EThe%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Assembly%20will%20host%20three%20main%20tracks%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEducate%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Consists%20of%20more%20than%2010%20in-depth%20sessions%20on%20the%20metaverse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInspire%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Will%20showcase%20use%20cases%20of%20the%20metaverse%20in%20tourism%2C%20logistics%2C%20retail%2C%20education%20and%20health%20care%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EContribute%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Workshops%20for%20metaverse%20foresight%20and%20use-case%20reviews%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A