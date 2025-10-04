Postcard from Osaka: Hobby shopping for playful treasures in Japan's foodie city

Osaka is often celebrated for its bold food culture and laid-back character, but for those with a passion for collecting or building, the city holds other treasures.

Hobby shopping is a special part of Osaka’s identity, with dedicated spaces that celebrate play, creativity and nostalgia. Two stores in particular stand out: Joshin Super Kids Land and Mandarake Grand Chaos Shop, both in Nipponbashi’s Den Den Town.

During a recent work trip to the city, I visited these two spaces to see what insight they offer into how Japan views hobbies. What I learnt is that they are not seen as small diversions but as pursuits that deserve entire floors of retail space and a culture of appreciation.

Joshin Super Kids Land: Vertical world of play

Joshin Super Kids Land is in Den Den Town, Osaka’s equivalent of Tokyo’s Akihabara. Faizal Al Zaabi / The National

Joshin Super Kids Land is in Osaka’s equivalent of Tokyo’s Akihabara. The store rises over several floors, each dedicated to a particular aspect of hobby culture. The experience begins on the ground floor, where visitors are greeted with towering displays of model kits, many of them Gundam figures from Bandai’s Gunpla line. Shelves reach almost to the ceiling, creating the sense of an endless library of imagination.

Children can often be seen pulling their parents towards boxes of brightly coloured robots, while adult visitors pause in front of rarer kits, considering whether there is enough room in their luggage for yet another model to take back home.

Moving to the upper levels, the focus shifts to other branches of hobby culture. One floor is dedicated to radio-controlled drones and cars, where visitors can watch demonstration races on test tracks. The displays are not only for selling but for encouraging participation, and staff are quick to share advice on how to modify or maintain the machines.

Joshin Super Kids Land offers an impressive selection of model cars in many sizes. Faizal Al Zaabi / The National

Another highlight is the train section. Japan’s affection for its railway system extends into the miniature world, and here visitors find model trains ranging from sleek Shinkansen replicas to detailed suburban carriages. Accessories, tracks and scenery are sold in abundance, allowing enthusiasts to recreate entire networks in their homes.

What makes Joshin stand out is the accessibility of its collection. The store does not cater exclusively to seasoned hobbyists who airbrush fine details on models. It also welcomes beginners and casual visitors. The signage is clear, the staff are approachable, and the layout encourages exploration. For many, it feels like a museum where the exhibits can be purchased and taken home.

The floors where I felt at home were those that sold small model cars. This year, I began indulging in making Lego cars, which then led me to appreciate the smaller 1:64 scale cars. These little works of art hold so much passion and detail in each centimetre and every attempt to resemble the real things.

The shop also caters to aeroplane fans. Faizal Al Zaabi / The National

On these floors, I found a sea of choices: cars I had never expected to see and others I had been looking for. A family visiting from the US told me it was not their first time visiting the shop. Instead, they stop by on every visit to Osaka to buy the sought-after tiny vehicles.

There is a perception, sometimes a stereotype, that Japan and its people care deeply about the details. This is reflected in everything from the clothes they wear to the food they eat. At Joshin, I could appreciate this attention to detail and participate in it. Most hobby shops might not carry such niche products but here, I was finding items that made me feel understood.

Mandarake Grand Chaos Shop: Rows of nostalgia

Mandarake is a large chain of shops across Japan selling nostalgic books, magazines and toys. Faizal Al Zaabi / The National

While Joshin is about making and building, Mandarake is about collecting. The shop, next to Joshin in Nipponbashi, is part of a national chain specialising in second-hand anime, manga and pop culture-related goods. Its Osaka branch is a labyrinth of glass cabinets, stacked shelves and quiet corners filled with treasures.

The atmosphere is more intimate than Joshin. Lighting is deliberately low, making the displays glow like vaults of precious objects. Rows of vintage manga volumes line the walls. Retro video game cartridges sit neatly in cases. Behind glass, limited-edition figurines from series such as Dragon Ball and Neon Genesis Evangelion are displayed as if they are rare art pieces.

Visiting Mandarake is all about discovery. Prices vary widely, from affordable manga paperbacks to rare collector’s items that command significant sums. Browsing is a big part of the experience, with every aisle offering a new surprise. It is a store that rewards time and patience.

While Joshin sells new products, Mandarake digs into the past for its inventory of wonders. Faizal Al Zaabi / The National

The shop is also notable for its celebration of the niche and the obscure. It does not only stock what is currently popular but preserves the long history of Japanese pop culture. For a traveller, this offers a crash course in the breadth of Japanese media. For local visitors, it is a place to reconnect with childhood favourites.

The staff contribute to the sense of immersion. Many of them wear themed outfits or accessories, and their enthusiasm is infectious. It feels less like a conventional retail space and more like a gathering point for a community of collectors.

Having been to Japan many times, I have been to Mandarake shops before, in Tokyo. But, despite being part of a chain of shops, each Mandarake offers its own unique selection of items.

Fans of Japanese culture can take a piece of its media history back home with them. Faizal Al Zaabi / The National

Here, I was able to find professional wrestling magazines from the 1960s and 1970s which featured names such as Terry Funk and Rikidozan. My wife, on a previous trip, stumbled upon a Japanese poster for an Egyptian film starring Taheyya Kariokka. That poster now sits framed in our living room, reminding us of the joy of finding it hidden among other treasures at Mandarake.

There’s no right way to experience Mandarake. Go in hoping to find something in particular, and you might get lucky. But to truly appreciate the experience, it should be approached like a mystery box. One that will reward you no matter what your passions are.

You don't have to love manga or anime to appreciate the hobbyist culture in Japan. Whichever kind of media or entertainment you feel attached to, there's almost always something for you in one of these shops. The process of looking for it is just as rewarding as finding it.

