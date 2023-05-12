A wallet-friendly stay at Hampton by Hilton Tashkent – Hotel Insider

The strategically located Hampton by Hilton Tashkent is a fresh-faced option in Uzbekistan’s capital city. It’s ideal for those looking to begin exploring this Central Asia nation, without breaking the bank or cutting back on comfort.

The welcome

Hampton by Hilton Tashkent is a short distance from key attractions and museums. All photos: Hampton by Hilton Tashkent

We are met by a hotel driver for the 15-minute journey to the city centre property, after an efficient immigration check process on landing at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.

There’s a surprising level of activity in the lobby on our arrival given that its 3am. Staff quickly retrieve our reservation, check us in and dispatch key cards to a fifth-floor double room.

Our room is at the end of a corridor, which means less passing guest traffic and noise in the morning, as we catch up on some much-needed sleep.

If you are staying in a single Uzbek city for three days or more, be sure to ask staff for a printed confirmation of your stay, because it is required by the authorities.

The neighbourhood

Visitors to Uzbekistan are on the increase, according to locals — and a short walk from the Hampton’s front doors we see plenty of tourists snapping photographs of the surrounding architecture.

Direct daily flydubai flights to Tashkent and historic Samarkand mean Uzbekistan is within easy reach of the UAE with a journey time of just under four hours.

This address is ideal if you like to walk or use the metro to get around, although staff will happily call a cab. The hotel is an easy stroll from the striking State Museum of the Temurids with its history of Uzbekistan and art equivalents, the House of Photography, and Amir Temur Square, where you’ll find an impressive statue honouring the 14th-century ruler of that name.

The room

A twin room, with a Smeg fridge and tea and coffee-making facilities. Photo: Hampton by Hilton Tashkent

Hampton by Hilton Tashkent is an eight-storey property that opened in October 2021. About a 10-minute drive from the city’s central railway station, it comprises 175 non-smoking rooms, including 65 standard and 104 superior standard options.

Our deluxe double is one of six available, with a sofa long enough to accommodate another family member, a laptop safe and a large Lazy Boy-style beanbag.

A corner unit, it has two tall windows, with blue and white curtains, allowing plenty of light in during the day and views across near city streets. There’s generous space either side of a wall-mounted widescreen TV, with a small desk and chair, plus a broad, firm bed. An open wardrobe with an iron and board faces a small sitting area with a long mirror.

A capsule coffee machine sits above a trendy Smeg mini-fridge on an ash wood unit. The bedroom’s wooden floor creates a warm, modern feel, while cream and burnt orange walls host a cluster of framed pictures.

The service

Reception staff mostly speak good English and are keen to help with every query, including calling cabs and checking train times.

There are plenty of warm smiles in the hotel’s 120-cover Midtown Restaurant and a helping hand when some of us are outwitted by the coffee machine.

Even the woman from housekeeping is keen to know where we are from and how we are enjoying Tashkent.

The scene

Hampton by Hilton’s lobby is a socially vibrant, airy open space. Photo: Hampton by Hilton Tashkent

Hampton by Hilton’s lobby is a socially vibrant, airy open space with colourful, eclectic furniture spread across three zones in which guests can mingle or relax.

Beside the check-in desk is a bar/cafe area and a small shop selling snacks, toiletries, local merchandise and drinks. To the other side of the main revolving entrance door is a space well supplied with tables and seating for guests to read, wait or meet visitors.

A tall shelving display filled with uplifting missives and a selection of curiosities sections off a small business centre with a funky-coloured wall. Dedicated meeting rooms are also available.

There’s an ATM and currency exchange machine which, while handy, gives a weaker rate than some exchange desks.

There is no pool — although Tashkent does have a few family-friendly water parks – but the Hampton has a 24-hour fitness centre, well stocked with TechnoGym core and cardio equipment.

The food

The breakfast lounge. Photo: Hampton by Hilton Tashkent

Breakfast, which is complimentary with each room booking, is a casual buffet-style affair. While there is no live cooking station, plenty of hot food is available, including eggs and local dishes such as a stew-style option one morning that seems more befitting of lunch, but is delicious all the same.

Cereals, juices, yogurts, plenty of cold meats and cheeses, plus fruit and salad items, are also available, along with a good tea and coffee selection.

For lunch and dinner, the menu includes international and local cuisine. The latter features Uzbekistan’s famed laghman and chuchvara soups (Dh16 and Dh13 respectively), achchik-chuchuk salad (Dh13), manti dumplings (Dh26) and giz lamb (Dh39). A summer terrace allows for fine weather dining.

Beside the reception desk, the Lobby Bar serves guests with hot and cold drinks, including alcoholic beverages, 24 hours.

Highs and lows

The hotel is a short distance from key attractions and museums. Photo: Hampton by Hilton Tashkent

At just 7km from Tashkent’s international airport and close to several major city centre attractions, plus a metro station, the Hampton by Hilton is ideally located, with competitive rates.

The warmth of staff, especially in the restaurant, is immediately apparent. The only grumble is occasional water discoloration in the bathroom, but this soon works itself out.

The insider tip

Try to secure a corner room for a view of the imperious Palace of International Forums close by and some city bustle. And ask desk staff to order your taxi via the local Yandex app – the Uzbek equivalent of Uber – to avoid destination confusion and inflated fares. Or instal it before you leave the UAE.

The verdict

While Tashkent offers plenty of hotel rooms, the Hampton by Hilton is a stylish, unfussy and wallet-friendly address in the heart of the city’s cultural district. With a young, helpful team, bright, fresh rooms, it’s an ideal way to start and conclude your daily city adventures.

The bottom line

Room prices at Hampton by Hilton Tashkent start from Dh539 ($147), including breakfast and taxes. Check-in from 2pm; check-out at noon; www.hilton.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time, services may change in the future.