Weekend in Armenia: A UAE resident's guide to the country, from Republic Square to Lake Sevan

From July 1, UAE residents will no longer need a visa to travel to Armenia. With a quick flight only more than three hours, the country opens up as an ideal weekend-long escape – a place offering everything from ancient monasteries and public art to lush nature trails.

Three days can’t possibly capture the full depth of Armenia’s cultural and historical richness, but it’s enough to brush the surface and leave you wanting more.

Day 1: Yerevan on foot

Yerevan is a city best explored on foot. Staying near Republic Square or along Northern Avenue puts you within walking distance of many of its main attractions. You’ll easily surpass your usual step count – but between the shaded boulevards, rose-hued tuff buildings and breezy parks, you won’t break a sweat doing it.

The Yerevan Cascade Complex consists of five hillside terraces connected with more than 500 steps. Photo: Armenia Travel

During the day, the sunlight brings out the warmth of the city's facades – the reason it’s dubbed the Pink City. But it's at night that Yerevan truly comes alive. Streets buzz with the sound of folk musicians playing duduks and zurnas, while others on guitars and keyboards perform familiar rock and pop reinterpretations.

Public art is also everywhere. Sculptures pepper the city, including statues of well-known Armenian figures such as composer Arno Babajanian, priest and musicologist Komitas, painter Martiros Saryan and writer William Saroyan. A personal favourite is the bronze statue of Stepan Harutyunyan, a beloved flower seller who tragically died homeless in the cold.

For dinner, head to Mayrig or Lavash (which also offers an excellent breakfast). For something more casual, Tavern Yerevan delivers traditional food in a livelier setting. Looking for a quick bite instead? The burgers at Black Angus are top shelf. Afterwards, take the city in on foot. Walk to the Cascade Complex, a massive stairway with panoramic views. Time it right and catch the sunset from the top. The Cafesjian Sculpture Garden at the base of the complex, meanwhile, presents works by established international artists such as Fernando Botero and Jaume Plensa, among others.

Afterwards, swing by the Dancing Fountains to round out the night, or see if you can catch a performance at the National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Day 2: Pagan temples, cliffside monasteries and lake views

Garni Temple is a Hellenistic-era structure believed to have been dedicated to Mihr, the old Armenian deity of fire. AFP

Book a day tour or rent a car to visit some of Armenia’s most renowned sites outside the capital.

Start with Garni Temple, a Hellenistic-era structure believed to have been dedicated to Mihr, the old Armenian deity of fire. It’s one of the last pagan temples standing in the country. Nearby is Geghard Monastery, a partly rock-carved complex nestled in a cliffside gorge, named after the spear said to have pierced Christ’s side. The setting is ethereal and the acoustics inside the chambers are haunting.

From there, continue to Lake Sevan, one of the largest high-altitude freshwater lakes in the world. Sevanavank Monastery overlooks its glittering surface – a scenic place to pause, snack on fresh-caught fish (or fish kebabs, which are particularly delicious) and take in the alpine air. If the weather is warm, you can even take a dip.

Lake Sevan in Armenia. Photo: Alexandra Dementyeva

Alternatively, for something more dramatic, go to Khor Virap, near the Turkish border – a monastery with panoramic views of Mount Ararat (on a clear day) and deep biblical ties. Other excursions out of Yerevan, if you’re staying longer – zip-lining through forests in Dilijan, skiing in Tsaghkadzor (in winter), or soaking in the mineral-rich hot springs of Jermuk.

Day 3: Museums, memorials and a market goodbye

Back in Yerevan, start your last day at Vernissage, the open-air market where local artists and antique sellers gather. It’s a good spot for souvenirs – you’ll find hand-carved wood, paintings, Soviet memorabilia and Armenian carpets.

Follow that with a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum at Tsitsernakaberd, perched on a hilltop. It’s sobering, but offers necessary context to the country's modern identity.

The city’s museums are also a must-see. The Matenadaran is reputed as having the world’s largest collection of Armenian manuscripts, and is also architecturally breathtaking. The Modern Art Museum of Yerevan, meanwhile, houses stunning examples of 20th century Armenian artworks, including pieces by Jean Carzou, Gayane Khachaturian and Minas Avetisyan, among others. Then there are museums that are exclusively dedicated to specific Armenian figures, such as painter Ervand Kochar or writer Hovhannes Tumanyan.

If time permits, visit the Blue Mosque, a rare example of Islamic architecture in Yerevan, or take a half-day trip to Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

