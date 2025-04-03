Prayer to Break the Chains by Haitian sculptor Fritz Laratte at the Slave Route Monument at the foot of Le Morne mountain. Getty Images
Following the Mauritius Slave Heritage Trail on a historical journey of resistance and freedom

The East African island commemorates its past annually on Unesco's International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade

Neeta Lal

April 03, 2025