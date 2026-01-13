UAE flight routes launching in 2026, from Syria to Finland

A new year is here, which means it’s time to ask: where will you travel in 2026?

Airlines are already offering some clues. Etihad Airways has announced two seasonal destinations for the year – Salalah in Oman and Krakow in Poland – alongside six other new routes as it continues to expand its global network.

Air Arabia is set to begin services to London Gatwick in late March, while Emirates will launch the UAE's first direct flight to Helsinki, Finland, from October.

Here are the routes to know.

Abu Dhabi to Baku, Azerbaijan

Launching: March 2 (Etihad)

Baku's Old City is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Getty

Etihad will operate 10 weekly flights to Azerbaijan’s capital.

Baku is known for its bold architecture, seaside promenade and dynamic energy. Visitors are drawn to its blend of tradition and innovation, from centuries-old palaces to futuristic towers that shape its striking skyline.

Abu Dhabi to Yerevan, Armenia

Launching: March 9 (Etihad)

Yerevan Cascade Complex is made up of five hillside terraces connected by 500-plus steps. Photo: Armenia Travel

The UAE’s national carrier will offer 10 weekly flights to Yerevan.

One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Yerevan is celebrated for its grand squares, pink stone buildings and mountain views. Museums, galleries and open-air cafes reflect Armenia’s rich heritage and creative spirit.

Abu Dhabi to Tbilisi, Georgia

Launching: March 13 (Etihad)

Etihad will fly to Tbilisi eight times a week.

This vibrant city combines old-world charm with contemporary flair. Set along Kura River, Tbilisi is known for its colourful balconies, historic baths, lively cafes and a thriving arts scene that celebrates Georgia’s cultural identity.

Abu Dhabi to Almaty, Kazakhstan

Launching: March 16 (Etihad)

Almaty offers access to ski resorts and hiking trails. Photo: Ilyas Dautov / Unsplash

There will be 10 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Almaty.

The city has tree-lined avenues and alpine scenery, along with a cosmopolitan feel. Surrounded by mountains, it offers access to ski resorts, hiking trails and green spaces – as well as a food and arts scene that reflects Central Asia’s diverse influences.

Abu Dhabi to Bucharest, Romania

Launching: March 16 (Etihad)

Etihad will offer four weekly flights to Romania’s capital.

Bucharest blends elegant architecture, lively streets and vibrant culture, offering a spirited European getaway full of charm and character.

Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Launching: March 17 (Etihad)

Six weekly flights will connect Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, one of Central Asia’s most populous cities.

Tashkent is a mix of history and modernity, with eye-catching architecture, bustling bazaars and a growing number of cultural institutions that highlight Uzbekistan’s heritage.

Abu Dhabi to Damascus, Syria

Launching: March 20 (Etihad)

Etihad will have four weekly flights to Damascus, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Damascus is home to landmarks such as Umayyad Mosque, the Citadel of Damascus and Al-Hamidiyah Souq.

As the gateway to wider Syria, Damascus offers access to diverse landscapes, from Mediterranean coastlines to desert regions, along with significant archaeological sites including the famed Krak des Chevaliers.

Sharjah to London Gatwick, UK

Launching: March 29 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia will launch twice-daily non-stop flights to London Gatwick from Sharjah.

The service offers easy access to London’s cultural landmarks, historic neighbourhoods, theatres, museums and vibrant dining scene, making it a convenient option for both leisure and business travellers. Flights will be operated by the Airbus A321neo LR.

Abu Dhabi to Charlotte, North Carolina

Launching: May 4 (Etihad)

Charlotte, North Carolina, is Etihad's sixth destination in the US it will fly direct to. Photo: Ryan M / Unsplash

Etihad’s sixth US destination will be Charlotte, with four weekly flights.

Nicknamed the Queen City, Charlotte pairs Southern hospitality with a modern edge. It is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame, diverse neighbourhoods and a thriving food scene.

Abu Dhabi to Salalah, Oman

Launching: May 21 (Etihad)

Etihad will begin a seasonal flight to Salalah, Oman, in May. Photo: Ministry of Tourism – Oman

Etihad will launch flights to Salalah starting twice weekly (on Sundays and Thursdays), increasing to daily between mid-June and mid-September.

The southern Omani city is a rare summer oasis in the Arabian Peninsula, famous for its Khareef monsoon season, when misty mountains and waterfalls transform the landscape into a lush escape.

Abu Dhabi to Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Launching: June 12 (Etihad - seasonal)

During the summer, Etihad will operate three weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Known as the gateway to the Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca blends Mediterranean coastlines with historic architecture and vibrant cultural life. Key landmarks include the Gothic Palma Cathedral, the Almudaina Royal Palace and the lively Passeig des Born, making it a sun-soaked summer escape with both charm and character.

Abu Dhabi to Zanzibar, Tanzania

Launching: June 14 (Etihad - seasonal)

Etihad will fly to Zanzibar until September. Photo: The Residence Zanzibar

Another seasonal route, Etihad will operate four weekly flights to Zanzibar until September 6, with services running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Part of Tanzania’s archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its palm-fringed beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant Swahili culture. From its Unesco-listed Stone Town to spice plantations and coral reefs, the island blends relaxation with discovery.

Abu Dhabi to Krakow, Poland

Launching: June 16 (Etihad - seasonal)

The Krakow service will include flights operating three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) until September 5.

Known for its medieval Old Town, Gothic churches and cafe-lined squares, Krakow also provides access to Poland’s Tatra Mountains.

Dubai to Helsinki, Finland

Launching: October 1 (Emirates)

Helsinki is a charming seaside city laced with Baltic inlets and islands. Photo: Emirates

Emirates will launch a daily, non-stop, permanent service to Helsinki, marking the only direct route between Finland and the UAE.

Helsinki offers a balance of design-led urban culture and easy access to nature, from seaside saunas and forests to a thriving food and creative scene. The Finnish capital also serves as a gateway to year-round experiences across the country, including Northern Lights viewing in winter.