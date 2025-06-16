A guide to this summer's most talked-about alternative travel destinations

This summer, rethink your travel plans with our edit of under-the-radar destinations that all offer beauty, culture and luxury, but without the massive crowds.

Here’s our guide to swapping the obvious choices for unexpected spots.

Kotor Bay, Montenegro

Instead of the Amalfi Coast

Skip the summer crowds of Positano and head for the fjord-esque beauty of Kotor Bay, where medieval towns meet sparkling Adriatic waters. This Montenegrin gem offers similar cliffside drama and historic charm, but with far fewer tourists and a slightly wilder and more untouched edge. Dine by the water in Perast, visit the historic Our Lady of the Rocks, sail to secluded coves, or explore the winding alleyways of Unesco-listed Kotor Old Town.

Where to stay: One&Only Portonovi

Located in Boka Bay, the resort offers fine dining and medical-grade wellness programmes - and is a gateway to exploring the Adriatic coast. Photo: One&Only Portonovi

Montenegro’s most glamorous new address features a Riviera-inspired design and is home to the world-class Chenot wellness spa. Located in Boka Bay, the resort offers fine dining, private beach access, and medical-grade wellness programmes. It’s also a gateway to exploring the Adriatic coast and nearby historic towns.

Albania’s Southern Coast

Instead of Santorini

For sun-drenched coastal charm without the Santorini crowds, Albania’s southern coast is having a bit of a moment, with luxury seekers and celebrities flocking to discover its dramatic cliffs, crystal-clear waters and whitewashed villages. With scenery that rivals the Cyclades, Albania blends Mediterranean beauty with a refreshing sense of authenticity. From the beach clubs of Dhërmi to the wild coves near Himarë and the Unesco-listed town of Gjirokastra inland, it’s a destination where there is still so much to discover.

Where to stay: Kep Merli

Kep Merli has one of Albania's most beautiful beaches. Photo: Kep Marli

A luxurious resort perched above the Ionian coast, it offers private access and has attracted celebrity guests, including Dua Lipa. Set in Albania’s untouched southern riviera, the resort combines contemporary design with raw natural beauty. With exclusive villas, crystal-clear waters and a focus on privacy, it’s fast becoming one of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after escapes.

Kazbegi, Georgia

Instead of Switzerland

Trade Swiss precision for Georgian soul in Kazbegi, where snow-capped peaks frame hilltop churches and dramatic valleys. Its high-altitude serenity offers culture, culinary warmth and a sense of deep history – plus, fewer tourists and far more adventure. In the summer, the local scenery is unrivalled and there are plenty of outdoor activities to discover, from mountain biking and hiking to horse riding.

Where to stay: Rooms Hotel Kazbegi

Rooms at this chic mountain lodge oversee the Caucasus. Photo: Hotel Kazbegi

A former Soviet sanatorium, it has been turned into a chic mountain lodge with panoramic views and a firelit alpine-meets-brutalist aesthetic. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains, the property is a mix of retro charm and modern design, and makes for a stylish base for year-round adventure. Guests can enjoy a cosy library, an indoor pool and sweeping terraces facing Mount Kazbek. The in-house restaurant offers international cuisine.

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Instead of The Maldives

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project is reimagining barefoot luxury with a pioneering eco-conscious vision. With views and scenery that rival the Maldives’s paradisiacal islands, expect crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs and ultra-exclusive resorts. This emerging destination lies within one of the world’s most pristine marine zones – offering seclusion, sustainability and high-end hospitality with an authentic Middle Eastern sensibility.

Where to stay: The St Regis Red Sea Resort

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project is looking to rival the Maldives. Photo: St Regis Red Sea

Located on the exclusive island of Ummahat, this recently opened resort blends architectural sophistication with marine conservation and five-star indulgence. Surrounded by untouched coral reefs and turquoise waters, it offers overwater villas, personalised butler service and holistic wellness experiences. It champions sustainability but doesn’t compromise on delivering an ultra-luxurious experience.

Slovenia

Instead of Lake Como

Trade the glamour of Lake Como for the untouched elegance of Slovenia, where serene alpine lakes, lush forests and boutique vineyards offer a quieter kind of luxury. Whether it’s paddleboarding on the glassy Lake Bohinj, a day in the rolling hills of Brda, or hiking through Triglav National Park, Slovenia offers nature at its most refined – all with a sustainability-first mindset and a growing network of properties that are design-led and discreetly opulent.

Where to stay: Vila Planinka

The exclusive Vila Planinka is surrounded by the Alps. Photo: Vila Planinka

One of Slovenia’s most exclusive retreats, Vila Planinka is tucked away in the unspoilt Jezersko Valley. With only a handful of minimalist-chic rooms, a no-Wi-Fi philosophy, hyper-local fine dining and panoramic mountain views, it’s the kind of place that attracts those in the know.

Zakopane, Poland

Instead of the French Alps

The Tatra Mountains surrounding Zakopane are Poland’s answer to Chamonix – offering alpine adventure, timber chalets and a folkloric charm that feels refreshingly authentic. In summer, it’s all about hiking, thermal springs and open-air mountain dining. Wildflower-filled meadows and cool mountain breezes make it a perfect escape from the heat. Add in artisan markets and sunset views over the peaks, and you’ve got a summer idyll with soul.

Where to stay: Aries Hotel & Spa

The spa at this design-forward chalet hotel has a pair of outdoor stone Jacuzzis. Photo: Aries Hotel & Spa

This luxurious, design-forward chalet hotel blends rustic Polish tradition with modern wellness. Think carved timber interiors, roaring fireplaces and a spa inspired by the natural thermal springs of the region. It’s the kind of place where adventure ends in a herbal sauna and evenings begin under mountain skies.

Valletta, Malta

Instead of Vienna

Trade the grandeur of imperial palaces for the golden-stone elegance of Valletta, Malta’s walled capital perched above the Mediterranean Sea. Like Vienna, it offers layers of European history, from baroque cathedrals and ornate opera houses to cobbled streets dotted with wine bars and boutique galleries. But unlike its Central European counterpart, Valletta delivers it all with a coastal breeze and a yacht-studded backdrop.

Where to stay: Iniala Harbour House

The hotel offers unobstructed Grand Harbour views. Photo: Iniala Harbour House

A design-led luxury retreat, it offers sweeping sea views, Michelin-star dining and prime access to Valletta’s cultural core. Set across a row of restored town houses, the hotel blends Maltese heritage with contemporary elegance. Expect personalised service, indulgent spa treatments and rooms that open out to one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic harbours.

Costa Rica

Instead of Bali

Costa Rica combines tropical landscapes and wellness with a strong focus on sustainability. Known for its biodiversity and pristine beaches, it offers a range of activities – from ziplining through cloud forests to soaking in volcanic hot springs and trekking through the jungles of the Osa Peninsula. A current favourite among eco-conscious celebrities, including Gisele Bündchen and Selena Gomez, Costa Rica has a number of restaurants championing local food and luxury hotels that offer the same appeal as Bali, but at a lower cost.

Where to stay: Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

The hotel features multiple swimming pools, private beach stretches and golf courses. Photo: Four Seasons

An ultra-luxury eco-retreat on a private peninsula, it offers ocean views, curated wellness programmes and five-star service nestled in tropical jungle. Days here begin with sunrise paddleboarding and end with dinner under the stars. Expect sleek villas, locally inspired spa rituals and seamless access to nature.

