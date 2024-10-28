The Autograph Collection hotel is one of several accommodation options on the island of Sindalah in Neom, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Marriott International
First glimpse of Neom: Red Sea luxury tourism island Sindalah opens in Saudi Arabia

Mega project chief executive says new destination will show visitors what the future holds

Hayley Skirka
October 28, 2024

