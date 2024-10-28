First glimpse of Neom: Red Sea luxury tourism island Sindalah opens in Saudi Arabia

The first project in Saudi Arabia’s<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/neom/" target="_blank"> Neom</a> mega-development has opened in the kingdom's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/14/saudi-arabia-red-sea-project-travel/" target="_blank">Red Sea.</a> Authorities announced the opening of Sindalah on Sunday. The luxury tourism island features a sprawling marina, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2023/01/24/futuristic-yotel-hotel-first-to-open-at-neoms-oxagon-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">five-star hotels </a>and upscale restaurants and shops. “Neom is committed to supporting the kingdom’s new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, chief executive of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/05/10/neom-saudi-super-city-to-have-millions-of-neomians-by-2030/" target="_blank"> Neom</a>. “Neom's inaugural destination offers visitors a ‘first glimpse’ of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments.” Billed as the “first physical showcase of Neom”, the island is the futuristic city's gateway to the Red Sea. With its strategic location, year-round temperate climate and 86-berth marina, Sindalah will appeal to nautical travellers. The Sindalah Yacht Club is the focal point of the marina and is surrounded by hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. Spanning about 840,000 square metres, Sindalah island is located 5km off the Red Sea coast in the Tabuk Province. Home to several luxury hotels, including the Four Seasons, The Luxury Collection and Saudi Arabia's first Autograph Collection Resort from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/03/08/saudi-arabias-neom-announces-three-new-marriott-hotels-opening-at-sindalah-island/" target="_blank">Marriott International</a>, the island will boast 440 rooms and 88 luxury villas when complete, as well as 218 luxury serviced apartments. As Neom's entry point in the Red Sea, the marina destination will also offer offshore buoys for superyachts. Located 17 hours by boat from some of the Mediterranean's primary yachting destinations, Sindalah is designed to appeal to yacht owners from Europe, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. Underwater adventurers will appreciate the destination's pristine marine ecosystem. The surrounding waters are home to more than 1,000 species of fish, many of which are only found in this region of the Red Sea. Sindalah is part of the larger Neom project, a futuristic smart city being developed in the kingdom that's part of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/05/03/saudi-arabia-vision-2030-mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank"> Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision, </a>which aims to diversify the country’s economy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/05/12/tourism-is-the-new-oil-how-saudi-arabia-is-targeting-an-influx-of-travellers/" target="_blank">away from oil</a>. First unveiled by Saudi Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Salman</a> in 2017, Neom will be home to smart cities, trade ports, luxury resorts, research centres, entertainment venues and tourist attractions. While Sindalah has welcomed its first wave of guests, the island is not yet open for tourists to book overnight stays. “Information regarding bookings will be made available through Neom's tourism channels soon,” said the destination in a press release. An invited group of visitors have explored the island to mark its official opening, Neom authorities said. Sindalah Yacht Club, with interiors by Italian designer Stefano Ricci, will be among the first places to welcome visitors. Two hotels from Marriott International's The Luxury Collection, including a beach resort with a mix of luxury rooms and suites and an all-suite property in the heart of the retail and marina district, are slated to open by the end of this year. The Autograph Collection property in Sindalah is also expected to open this year, offering a family-friendly experience with 66 rooms and suites, including one and two-bedroom villas, multiple dining options, a children's club and a spa. The village and promenade at Sindalah will have 38 culinary offerings when complete. It will also be home to 36 luxury retail outlets, a beach club and beachfront golf club with an 18-hole and two nine-hole experiences. When fully operational, Sindalah will host a season of curated cultural and sporting events, most of which will take place in the island's purpose-built amphitheatre. It will also have fine-dining menus headed up by chefs from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/25/row-on-45-review-two-michelin-star-restaurant-dubai-jason-atherton/" target="_blank">Michelin-starred</a> restaurants.