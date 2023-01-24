Futuristic Yotel hotel first to open at Neom’s Oxagon in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Neom is unfolding at rapid pace, with what seems like a new announcement every few weeks on developments, news and projects unfolding at the world's first cognitive, smart city.

And at the city’s Oxagon — Neom’s Research and Innovation district — the first hotel has been announced.

Yotel at Neom Oxagon will welcome guests for a futuristic stay in 2025.

Yotel properties around the world are known for their funky purple design and affordable rates. Photo: Yotel / Facebook

On the kingdom's Red Sea coast, the capsule-style hotel will be the largest from the global hospitality brand with 300 cabins. Each will feature innovative SmartBeds, space-saving gliding devices that convert from flat beds to a sofa at the touch of a button.

Known for its vivid purple branding, Yotel properties have automated digital receptions, allowing contactless check-in in less than one minute.

Yotel Neom will also be home to at least one Yobot — the company's robotic concierge.

Travellers staying at Yotel Oxagon will offer a robot concierge service. Photo: Yotel / Facebook

Yobot debuted at Yotel New York, where it took the form of a robotic arm serving as a luggage porter. Sibling Yobot droids in other Yotel properties can deliver room service or restock housekeeping items in guest rooms.

Read more Luxury hotel The Chedi Trojena planned for Saudi Arabia's snowy mountain in Neom

In a move away from Saudi Arabia's penchant for luxury hotels, rooms at Neom's Yotel are likely to be more affordable as the UK brand is known for its pocket-friendly stays.

Komyuniti will be the hotel's communal dining space. It will also be set up for co-working and have nearby meeting rooms — making it a good choice for digital nomads. There are also plans for a grab-and-go style cafe, targeting busy travellers on the move.

Yotel travellers enjoy a contactless check-in experience. Photo: Yotel / Facebook

A 24-hour fitness centre will help people keep their workout plans while on the go.

“Oxagon’s ambition to house hospitality assets where innovative design, sustainability and technologies converge, echoes our core values at Yotel,” said Hubert Viriot, chief executive of Yotel.

“We understand that the non-stop traveller craves destinations that won’t slow them down, and Oxagon promises to be a unique destination where new tech-enabled hospitality experiences can be live-tested.”

Expand Autoplay Trojena will open in 2026 as part of Saudi Arabia's mega-city of the future. Photo: Neom

Surrounded by a pedestrianised area, travellers staying at Yotel Oxagon will be able to commute easily to nearby communities in the tourist hub via a host of transport options, including self-driving vehicles.

Oxagon is one of several cities and destinations being developed in Saudi's Neom. The entire region will be powered by renewable energy sources, part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to sustainably diversify its economy.