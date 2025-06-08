Emiratis soak up Lebanon’s food scene and culture after lifting of travel ban

After a four-year halt, the UAE travel ban to Lebanon was lifted in May, much to the joy of citizens from both sides. Emirati visitors have been quick to fly over, despite the recent unrest, as Lebanon prepares itself for what is hopes will be a busy summer season.

Restaurants and bars have been booming in Beirut, with new creative venues opening almost weekly. New hotels are opening and Lebanon’s famed summer festivals have announced exciting programmes of live music and performances from local and international artists.

The cultural scene includes art exhibitions and a few new galleries. For Barjeel Art founder Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, this was what drew him to make a long-overdue visit soon after the ban was lifted.

The Sursock Museum in Beirut is a popular attraction. Photo: The Sursock Museum

“It had been 14 years since I had been to Lebanon and in that time many cultural institutions opened,” Al Qassimi tells The National. “I was keen to visit them. Beirut, despite all the conflict, remains a major cultural hub in the region. I visited the Sursock Museum, the National Museum of Beirut, AUB galleries and the Dalloul Art Foundation alongside a tour of Basel Dalloul's own private collection at his residence.

“I was waiting for the right moment and made sure I went in the first few days after the travel ban was lifted. I plan to visit more often because of all of the cultural institutions, collectors' homes, archives and galleries that I didn't get to see during my short visit.”

In the past, Emiratis enjoyed spending summers in Lebanon for all the above reasons, combined with more temperate weather than at home and a short flight. Now that the travel ban has been lifted, they’re eager to visit again.

Beirut is hoping for a tourism boost as Gulf travellers return. Getty Images

Lebanon’s Ministry of Tourism is anticipating a strong summer, thanks to returning expats and regional tourists.

A lot of effort has been put into strengthening the tourism sector. Amenities and facilities have been added to Beirut’s airport; campaigns encouraging tourists to visit other cities and rural locations have been running; and guides and other institutions have been undergoing training.

We are working to extend tourism throughout the year and in all regions Laura Lahoud ,

Lebanon's Minister of Tourism

“We deeply appreciate the UAE's initiative and look forward to welcoming back all Gulf visitors who consider Lebanon their second home and are vital to its tourism sector, with many having strong ties and properties here,” Lebanon's Minister of Tourism Laura Lahoud tells The National.

“The government aims to solidify this renewed trust and pave the way for a thriving tourism industry.

“It is important that visitors have the best experience from the moment they arrive until the moment they leave. We are also working to extend tourism throughout the year and in all regions, from the north to the south and the Beqaa Valley.

“We want visitors to benefit from everything Lebanon offers – from the sea and the mountains to the beautiful nature – so that they always return.”

The Phoenicia, one of the capital's oldest and grandest hotels, reopened in late 2022 after repairs from the 2020 Beirut Port blast. It has slowly been revamping its facilities, including the spa and restaurants. Amethyst, the hotel's poolside lounge, will reopen this month.

“We have observed a modest uptick in inquiries and bookings from the UAE market, particularly among leisure and corporate travellers,” says general manager Mathieu Greppo.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the summer season. Continued stability and positive developments in regional relations would further bolster this outlook.”

The Phoenicia hotel, looking out over Beirut's Zaitunay Bay, has been revamping its facilities. Photo: The Phoenicia Beirut

This month The View Hotel opened as an annex to the iconic historic shell of the former St George Hotel on the marina.

A number of other restaurants, bars and coffee shops have opened, from high-end sophisticated experiences such as Mimi in Achrafieh to low-key burger joints like Slot in Gemmayzeh.

Mimi owners Yasmina and Elissa Yared feel now is a good time to open their restaurant because people are steadily reinvesting in the country. Their Mediterranean-menu and lively atmosphere is already drawing in excited patrons.

“We always see that there is potential to invest here, as people love to go out and they're very positive despite all the problems,” Yasmina tells The National. “The lifting of the ban is great news for the food and beverage sector.

“For the past five years, after the explosion and the economic problems, more than 70 per cent of institutions had to close and now people are reinvesting and opening.

“When we have more people coming from abroad it will maybe make it easier than before. The projection is positive, so we’re hopeful.”

