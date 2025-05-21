Toronto instead of New York City: Top alternatives to US destinations

The number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/04/drop-in-tourists-to-usa/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/04/drop-in-tourists-to-usa/">visitors to the US</a> has dropped in recent months, with tighter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/04/travel-advice-for-visitors-to-the-us-under-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/04/travel-advice-for-visitors-to-the-us-under-trump/">border policies</a> under US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> impacting tourism. In February, the number of overnight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/16/chart-of-the-week-travel-from-arab-countries-to-the-us-declines/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/16/chart-of-the-week-travel-from-arab-countries-to-the-us-declines/">visitors from Arab countries</a> fell by 9.5 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to the US International Trade Administration. With the US losing its appeal, other cities around the world with similar cultural, dining and other tourism attractions are becoming more popular. Here are a few options. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/08/things-to-do-in-edinburgh-beyond-festivals-from-a-nazi-fighting-bear-to-body-snatchers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/08/things-to-do-in-edinburgh-beyond-festivals-from-a-nazi-fighting-bear-to-body-snatchers/">Edinburgh</a> makes a strong case as an alternative to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/12/boston-destination-travel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/12/boston-destination-travel/">Boston</a>, offering a similar blend of academic prestige, historic charm and a walkable city centre. It’s a city deeply rooted in history, with centuries-old architecture, literary landmarks and top-tier universities. Edinburgh has a vibrant arts festivals and a slightly slower, more romantic pace. For big-city buzz, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/15/shangri-la-toronto-hotel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/15/shangri-la-toronto-hotel/">Toronto</a> is a solid alternative to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/09/22/exploring-new-york-city-a-bite-sized-stay-in-the-big-apple/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/09/22/exploring-new-york-city-a-bite-sized-stay-in-the-big-apple/">New York City</a>. It has skyscrapers, diverse neighbourhoods, a vibrant food scene, a passionate sports fan base and a laid-back vibe. Toronto has a cosmopolitan atmosphere with a mix of cultures and languages that reflects its global character. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/06/uae-japan-flights-travel-visa-osaka-tokyo/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/06/uae-japan-flights-travel-visa-osaka-tokyo/">Tokyo Disney</a> Resort has its own distinct charm. The Japanese attraction is often praised for its exceptional attention to detail, cleanliness, outstanding customer service and variety of food and shopping options. Tokyo Disneyland has classic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">attractions</a>, while Tokyo DisneySea is known for its elaborate storytelling and appeals to an older audience. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/31/indulging-in-lisbons-culinary-scene-from-fine-dining-to-street-food/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/31/indulging-in-lisbons-culinary-scene-from-fine-dining-to-street-food/">Lisbon</a> can be a compelling alternative to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/23/california-eating-travel-through-the-bay-areas-food-scene/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/23/california-eating-travel-through-the-bay-areas-food-scene/">San Francisco</a> because it offers many of the same scenic and cultural draws, such as hilly streets, waterfront views and a strong creative arts scene. Both cities have trams, vibrant neighbourhoods and a blend of old-world charm with modern innovation. Lisbon is more affordable and has a Mediterranean climate that’s generally milder year-round. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/31/panama-haunted-prison-island-coiba/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/31/panama-haunted-prison-island-coiba/">Panama City</a> is a good alternative to Miami, offering a similar tropical climate, coastal lifestyle and vibrant skyline. It’s a city known for international business and finance, with a mix of modern high-rises and lively nightlife. Panama City also adds a unique blend of cultures, a growing culinary scene and access to natural wonders like rainforests and the Panama Canal. Macau is often seen as the “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/15/ive-been-to-sphere-las-vegas-heres-why-it-will-be-an-incredible-addition-to-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/15/ive-been-to-sphere-las-vegas-heres-why-it-will-be-an-incredible-addition-to-abu-dhabi/">Las Vegas</a> of the East,” but has a different take on the gaming and entertainment experience. It has massive resorts, luxury shopping and nightlife, a fascinating blend of Portuguese-Chinese heritage and Unesco-listed architecture. The city also offers historic sites and top-notch dining options. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/04/postcard-from-jeju-from-volcanic-origins-to-a-visionary-future/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/04/postcard-from-jeju-from-volcanic-origins-to-a-visionary-future/">Jeju Island</a> in South Korea is a great alternative to Hawaii, with volcanic landscapes and beautiful beaches. Like Hawaii, Jeju is known for its natural beauty, with features such as lava tubes, waterfalls and Hallasan, a dormant volcano that’s the highest peak in South Korea. There’s a slower, laid-back pace and a unique local culture.