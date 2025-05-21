Toronto makes a compelling case as an alternative for travellers who want a similar vibe to New York City. Getty Images
Toronto instead of New York City: Top alternatives to US destinations

From Edinburgh to Lisbon and Macau, these cities around the world offer comparable experiences

Evelyn Lau
May 21, 2025