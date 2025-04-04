The Handam Coastal Walk at Jeju Island. Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National
The Handam Coastal Walk at Jeju Island. Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National

News

Asia

Postcard from Jeju: From volcanic origins to a visionary future

South Korean island famed for cultural heritage and natural wonders has now become known for its clean-energy revolution and space ambitions

Fatima Al Mahmoud
Fatima Al Mahmoud
Jeju

April 04, 2025