Shangri-La Toronto hotel review: Luxury meets convenience in the heart of the city

With its sleek and modern design, architecture fans will appreciate stepping into the Shangri-La Toronto. The hotel features a dramatic glass facade and meticulously designed interiors that reflect the city’s dynamic urban landscape. Located between the financial and cultural districts, Shangri-La offers convenient access to both areas, plus impressive views of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/07/emirates-to-fly-daily-superjumbo-a380-services-to-toronto/" target="_blank">Toronto’s skyline</a>, including a closer look at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/megaprojects-10-tallest-buildings-in-north-america-in-pictures-1.1095597" target="_blank">CN Tower</a>. Opened in 2012, the hotel’s strategic location allows easy access to the city's vibrant neighbourhoods, arts venues and shopping districts, making it an ideal base for both leisure and business travellers. <i>The National</i> checked in to the five-star hotel to see whether its architectural and experiential offerings make it a worthy splurge in Toronto’s bustling cityscape. The drive from Toronto Pearson Airport is smooth and it takes less than 30 minutes to reach the hotel. Upon arrival, I am warmly greeted by staff who take my bags and check me in quickly after I hand over my passport. The lobby is cosy with high floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in tons of natural light. It also doubles as a bar and lounge with crystal chandeliers, contemporary artwork and couture gowns on display that line the area. The warm and inviting ambience is enhanced by comfortable seating and a homey fireplace. Shangri-La is located in the financial district of downtown Toronto. Although surrounded by corporate headquarters, it also has close proximity to cultural attractions such as the Hockey Hall of Fame, Campbell House Museum, the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Tiff Bell Lightbox, which hosts the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/21/tiff-2024-film-line-up-arab/" target="_blank">Toronto International Film Festival</a>. An array of dining options are also available nearby, from high-end restaurants to chic cafes. The hotel is easily walkable and there are popular shopping destinations nearby. However, the real gem of the location is the amazing view of the CN Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the world. The 202-room property resides within the first 17 floors of the 66-story landmark tower. The rooms and suites range from the 45-square-metre deluxe room to the 204-square-metre Shangri-La Suite on the 17th floor. I’m in a deluxe one-bedroom suite on the 14th floor, which is a corner unit. The suite has warm earth tones and rich mahogany panelling that create a welcoming atmosphere, while large windows provide sweeping views of downtown Toronto. The separate living room has a queen-size convertible sofa bed and a guest bathroom with a stand-alone shower. The master bedroom comes with a comfortable king-size bed with its own en-suite bathroom that boasts marble finishes, a walk-in shower and a deep-soaking bathtub. There’s even a TV in the mirror. Thanks to the corner floor-to-ceiling windows, there are also spectacular up-close views of the CN Tower and downtown. Amenities include L’Occitane toiletries, luxury linens and a Nespresso coffee machine. The hotel even provides a complimentary bath soak to help create a spa-like experience. It feels like Canadian hospitality at its finest. The hotel has an international staff with many able to speak a second language. I particularly enjoyed a conversation with Alice, who works in housekeeping. She is originally from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/02/hong-kong-travel-destination-langham/" target="_blank">Hong Kong</a> like my mother, and we have a conversation in Cantonese, during which she reassures me my language skills are up to par despite my doubts. The quick but fun interaction puts a smile on my face. Other members are also very helpful, enthusiastically sharing their tips on what to see, where to eat and where to go. Although the hotel lobby is quiet when I arrive for check-in, it transforms into a lively hub after work hours. Almost every seat in the lounge is occupied, creating a vibrant atmosphere as business people and friends gather. There's a pianist who enchants guests in the lobby with her live performance, also adding to the energetic vibe. It no longer feels like just a hotel, but rather like a sophisticated social scene. There’s a 24-hour fitness centre with a yoga, Pilates and aerobic studio, as well as an indoor 20-metre lap pool – meaning that swimming is always an option no matter the season – with a skylight and cabanas. For those who might want to unwind, there’s the Miraj Hammam Spa on the fifth floor, which offers traditional Middle Eastern Hammam and Gommage treatments. Bosk, which serves Italian cuisine, is the only restaurant on site. Located on the lobby level of the hotel, it is a sleek-yet-welcoming space with warm wood accents and floor-to-ceiling windows. During my visit, Bosk’s head chef Troy Cabarios had created a special four-course set menu showcasing seasonal ingredients and modern Canadian dishes with a global spin. Personal favourites included the beet salad with whipped gorgonzola and buttermilk dressing, chestnut ravioli, osso buco (Quebec milk-fed veal shank) and torta caprese (chocolate Amarena cherry cake). Despite the lack of dining venues in the hotel, there is an extensive in-room food menu. One morning for breakfast, I give room service a try. I get the house-made granola (Dh44), a bakery basket (Dh49), which consists of banana bread, coffee cake and carrot bread and a latte with oat milk (Dh26). Although it takes a little longer to come to my room, the food is tasty and a good way to start the day. The hotel’s location in downtown Toronto is hard to beat. Top tourist attractions are within walking distance, including the CN Tower and Rogers Centre. It's also close to Yonge Street for entertainment and shopping options. There’s not a lot to fault. However, if I had to pick out one thing, it would perhaps be that because the lobby is so popular, it can get full very quickly, especially after work hours which may not be ideal for those staying at the hotel. It’s worth booking a corner room if there is availability. The views of the city are<b> </b>marvellous during the day and at night. Rates start at Dh1,245 for the deluxe room. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.</i>