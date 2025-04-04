Tourists take photos as they enter the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Getty Images
They're not coming to America: How Trump's policies are putting off would-be tourists

The administration's border crackdown and tariffs on allies are provoking unease about trips to the US

Thomas Watkins
Washington

April 04, 2025