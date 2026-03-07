Najd Al Meqsar hotel review: A base to explore Khor Fakkan’s landscape and history

Najd Al Meqsar is unlike any other hotel in the UAE; perhaps even calling it a hotel is reductive.

Sitting atop a mountain crowned by a 300-year-old fortress, the property is part of the Sharjah Collection and has been developed from an ancient Khor Fakkan settlement. It once served as a seasonal refuge for villagers seeking shelter from torrential rains. In its revitalised form, the site offers a different kind of escape.

Most getaway experiences in the country are defined by anaesthetising luxury and facilities designed to keep guests on the premises. Najd Al Meqsar takes a different approach. Its century-old houses have been adapted with modern conveniences, making for a thoroughly comfortable and cosy stay – with breathtaking wadi and mountain views.

But with few on-site amenities, the adults-only property is not a self-contained resort. Rather, it is better thought of as a base from which to explore Khor Fakkan and come face to face with its past.

The welcome

Accommodation is within century-old houses. Photo: Sharjah Collection Info

The reception is at the foot of the mountain. Arriving after sunset, my wife and I are immediately helped with our luggage and offered a refreshing mango smoothie. We settle in, sipping our delicious drinks while waiting for another couple to check in. The wait gives us time to appreciate the design of the reception area, with its wooden ceiling beams, exposed stone walls, carefully selected rugs and palm-woven fixtures.

The rustic theme takes obvious cues from the site’s history. During the check-in process, we are told more about how the hotel comprises seven, century-old “Kareem” houses. Modern conveniences have been incorporated into each, but their restoration nevertheless preserves their original character.

The neighbourhood

As well as exploring the mountains, there is plenty to see and do in the surrounding area. Photo: Sharjah Collection Info

Najd Al Meqsar may lack traditional hotel facilities such as a pool and gym, but the entirety of Khor Fakkan makes up for this. The site has been conceived as a gateway to the coastal city. Its streets, markets, and beach are all within a 15-minute drive. Al Rafisah Dam is mere minutes away, offering water activities and a hiking trail.

There are several museums in the vicinity. Hisn Khor Fakkan, a museum housed in a renovated fort, and the Resistance Monument delve into various aspects of the town’s history, including its resistance against the invading Portuguese forces in the early 16th century.

The old souq, meanwhile, features life-size displays examining the crafts and trade that historically animated the city, from tobacconists and tailors to jewellers, blacksmiths and carpenters.

The room

Although rustic in style, rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a television and a fridge. Razmig Bedirian for The National Info

We stay in one of the largest Kareem houses on the property. The rustic aesthetic from the reception continues here. The palm-woven roof is visible from inside, complemented by bare stone walls and wooden windows. Modern comforts are fitted, including air conditioning, a television, a large, comfortable bed and a refreshment area with a mini-fridge, coffee maker and kettle.

But the standout feature is the outdoor patio. With stunning views over the wadi, it is furnished with comfortable armchairs and an outdoor sofa, all shaded by palm-woven canopies. The space is as private as it is interwoven with the surrounding landscape.

The food

Date-syrup pancakes are a favourite at the on-site restaurant. Razmig Bedirian for The National Info

The food at Wishi Restaurant is excellent, offering classic dishes with a twist. Highlights include pumpkin hummus, and the signature Al Maqsar biryani clay pot, with chicken thighs, basmati rice, and caramelised onions. The gahwa tiramisu is also a delicious, an Emirati take on the Italian dessert.

Must-tries at breakfast include date-syrup pancakes – sprinkled with pistachios and a dollop of ice cream – and simit bread with eggs, labneh and zaatar.

The scene

Forget the gym; hiking up the surrounding mountain provides ample exercise. Photo: Sharjah Collective Info

While there is no gym on the premises, the hike to the top of the mountain provides ample exercise. The reward is well worth the effort, with the wadi unfolding towards the horizon in shifting tones of ochre and green, and Khor Fakkan’s jagged mountain landscape receding into the distance.

The hotel is also a springboard from which to explore Khor Fakkan city. The coastline, amphitheatre and central souqs are all easily accessible, as are the hiking trails and kayaking spots.

The service

Traditional room service is not offered at Najd Al Meqsar. Meals are instead served at Wishi Restaurant, named after the adjacent wadi. Nevertheless, staff are highly responsive, providing a WhatsApp contact for requests such as additional water, towels and other essentials.

Highs and lows

The hotel’s limited on-site facilities will not suit everyone, but if you know what you’re signing up for, there really are no lows to Najd Al Meqsar.

Their absence, however, encourages exploration, prompting visitors to engage with the surrounding city rather than remain within the property.

Of course, it’s equally possible to stay in, dine at Wishi and simply enjoy the property and its views, too.

The verdict

Najd Al Meqsar is designed for those seeking an experience beyond a typical hotel stay.

The property challenges concepts of what a getaway can be. Conventional retreats often involve lounging by a pool or indulging in spa treatments. However, Najd Al Meqsar encourages its visitors to venture out, whether that means strolling along Khor Fakkan’s modern waterfront, kayaking at Al Rafisah Dam or delving into the city’s layered history through its old quarters and museums.

The property’s allure is in its setting. The views over the wadi and mountain range, the sense of peace and solitude, the ease of accessing the city’s historical and tourist attractions all make Najd Al Meqsar one of the more interesting getaways in the country.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future