The Carlton review: Understated luxury in the heart of Milan's fashion district

Luxury can be flashy in Milan, where high-end brands line some of the world’s most expensive streets and A-listers descend twice a year for fashion weeks.

In the heart of all the action is The Carlton, a property that opened in November 2026 as part of the family-owned Rocco Forte Hotels group – also known for Brown’s Hotel in London, plus Hotel de la Ville and Hotel de Russie in Rome, the latter seen in season five of Emily in Paris.

The Carlton's understated entrance contrasts with the attention to detail within. The hotel sits on Via Senato, part of Milan’s bustling Quadrilatero della Moda, or the Fashion Quadrilateral, yet offers a serene environment.

The National checks in to see if it’s worthy of the coveted neighbourhood.

The welcome

The hotel faces Milan's high-end fashion district. Photo: Rocco Forte Hotels Info

Wrought-iron gates and a dapper concierge dressed in a black cape and top hat set a distinguished scene for what’s to come as you roll up to The Carlton’s entrance.

Yet its unassuming facade and entrance hall are intentionally unflashy, allowing guests to take in the blend of heritage and contemporary design that defines the interior. Neutral hues are punctuated by striking artworks, with an impressive curation hanging on walls throughout the property.

While the hotel has a primary address on Via Senato 5, a second entrance on Via della Spiga 8 places you directly in the city’s high-fashion district. Entering the lobby, the noise of the city fades, replaced by a calm atmosphere curated by designers Philip Vergeylen and Paolo Moschino, who worked under the creative direction of Olga Polizzi, Rocco Forte’s sister.

The rooms

The rooms and suites are decorated differently throughout the property. Photo: Rocco Forte Hotels Info

The property offers 71 suites and rooms, each designed to feel like a private residence rather than a standard hotel room. I stay in a Deluxe Room, which oozes modern Milanese style, characterised by rich layers of colour, fine Italian materials and an intimate ambience.

I enjoy sinking into my sprawling king-size bed, which takes up a large proportion of the rather spacious room, while the large marbled bathroom boasts a walk-in rain shower. Between the two rooms, there's a small hallway with plenty of wardrobe space. It's artful and ambient, but simple and compact.

For those seeking more space, the individually designed Forte Suites offer expansive views and private terraces overlooking the fashionable streets below.

The food

Cafe Floretta serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Rocco Forte Hotels Info

Food at The Carlton is overseen by chef Fulvio Pierangelini, whose culinary ethos emphasises refined simplicity and seasonal, local ingredients.

At Spiga, the menu celebrates classic Italian flavours in a sophisticated setting – and you simply must order the spaghetti pomodoro, one of the chef’s specialities.

Cafe Floretta is a botanical-inspired “winter garden” featuring a domed glass roof that floods the space with natural light. It serves as a bright and airy hub for informal all-day dining, where I enjoy breakfast a la carte each morning, opting for a gently flavoured smoked salmon and avocado on toast that sets me up for the day.

Hotel facilities

Forte Vita Bar is designed for quick but effective treatments. Photo: Rocco Forte Hotels Info

Outside of the dining areas, the hotel offers an inner garden – with a dedicated Carlton garden set to open in spring 2026 – which provides a rare moment of stillness in this busy, cosmopolitan city.

There is also an all-day fitness centre available for guests who want to maintain their workout routine while travelling (that was not me on this occasion).

Irene Forte Spa is a 280-square-metre sanctuary that blends biotech with nature-led rituals. The facility includes several treatment rooms, a nail salon and a Thermal & Relaxation suite complete with a sauna, steam room and sensory showers.

A unique feature is Forte Vita Bar, which is designed for guests looking for results-driven express treatments.

Family-friendly factor

While The Carlton carries a sophisticated vibe for the Milanese cognoscenti, its residential-style rooms and suites offer enough space and privacy for families. The Forte Suites are particularly well-suited for those travelling with children if you need more room.

Accessibility and sustainability

The hotel’s multimillion euro renovation revitalised a historic private residence that stood on this property, a much more sustainable move than a new build.

Irene Forte Spa, meanwhile, is committed to natural and regenerative wellness, using botanicals rooted in Sicilian ingredients.

For guests with specific needs, the property provides information regarding accessible room types and facilities upon request.

The service

The staff provides intuitive and bespoke service, anticipating needs with a level of detail that mirrors the hotel's design. From the dapper concierge to the attentive restaurant staff, there is a sense of genuine pride in establishing the property as a new landmark in Milan.

Value for money

Rates start from about €1,650 (Dh7,160) per night in March and change based on availability and seasonality. Check-in is at 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future