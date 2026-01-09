Shebara review: What it's like staying at Saudi Arabia’s spaceship-like Red Sea resort

The Red Sea resorts in Saudi Arabia have been capturing the attention of discerning travellers since they started opening two years ago.

But none has turned heads quite like Shebara, a futuristic island resort, accessible only by boat, with stainless steel, spaceship-shaped overwater villas that appear on the horizon like a glistening mirage as you speed towards it over the waves.

It hasn’t been open a year yet and it’s already secured a spot on the World’s Greatest Places for 2025 list by Time magazine.

The National checks in to see if it lives up to its out-of-the-world reputation.

The welcome

The arrival pavilion is a giant version of the futuristic pods that serve as villas. Photo: Shebara

You’re about 10 minutes away by boat when you first see them: the stainless steel, orb-like villas glinting in the sunlight in the distance. The arrival pavilion is a giant version of these futuristic pods with a cluster of trees and greenery sprouting from within, but it was closed for maintenance during our visit in the summer.

Instead, we arrive at a small jetty towards the back of the resort. Despite the less conspicuous entrance, we’re no less wowed by this futuristic-looking property close-up as we step on to the deck. We’re quickly whisked by buggy to our overwater villa to complete the check-in process, which is smooth and seamless.

The room

I’ve never seen anything like it. The oval-shaped pod juts out of the pier and floats above the water like a hovering spaceship. The interiors feature a mix of shiny stainless steel, alongside leather and wood panels, creating a surprisingly elegant combination.

The piece de resistance is the terrace. Photo: Shebara

We stay in a one-bedroom villa with our two children, and there’s plenty of space for the four of us. A living and dining area has room for an extra bed and a crib, alongside a sofa and a mini-bar hidden by metal doors that automatically swing open at the click of a button.

Behind a dividing wall (there’s no separating door), there’s an open-plan master bedroom and bathroom with a free-standing bathtub and vast walk-in rain shower. The only oddity here is a hole in the ceiling that allows natural light to flood the room come dawn, which would be fine if we had a way of blacking it out.

The piece de resistance is the terrace. At the press of a touchscreen button, the curtains slide open to reveal floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows that overlook a large sunken seating area and an infinity-style plunge pool facing the Red Sea. The kicker is the view of the other pods curving across the sea, especially at night when the lights from the pier illuminate the reflective facades, making them appear as if they’re cut in half.

The food

Everything we try here is excellent. The breakfast is served in Lunara, where a semi-buffet concept offers pastries and cold cuts, alongside a comprehensive a la carte selection with local and continental favourites. They do a particularly delicious iced latte and French-style crepes that our kids devour.

The Italian restaurant at Shebara has a Pasta Lab. Photo: Shebara

One evening we head to Italian restaurant Ariamare in the arrival pavilion, with its gorgeous sea-facing terrace and sophisticated interiors. Highlights here include fresh dishes made in the Pasta Lab.

On the second night we try Japanese Nikkei restaurant Iki.Roe, which is a real standout. We watch the chefs work in the open kitchen preparing our dishes, including a stellar miso black cod that could rival Nobu’s.

All venues also have a children’s menu spanning chicken nuggets to spaghetti Bolognese.

Hotel facilities

Iki.Roe offers Japanese and Peruvian flavours. Photo: Shebara

Despite being on a remote desert island, the hotel has plenty to keep you entertained. There’s a stunning infinity-edge family pool by outdoor venue Saria, where fancy Oliver James floats are a big hit with all the children staying at the resort.

Wama water sports offers everything from sea-bobs to kayaks and standup paddle-boards, while the Galaxea Diving Centre team is on hand for snorkellers and scuba-divers wishing to explore the surrounding reefs and swim alongside the teeming marine life.

There’s also an adults-only pool at the other side of the resort, where shisha and inventive mocktails are served at Solero. Near the spa, there are tennis and padel courts, as well as a beachside yoga pavilion and several fitness activities available throughout the week.

Spa and wellness

The spa has couple's rooms as well as separate male and female sections. Photo: Shebara

Just like the rest of the resort, the spa is designed to wow. Beyond the tunnel-like entrance, where you must pose for a photo, there are male and female sections that feature wet facilities, a hammam, vitality pool and several treatment rooms, including a spacious couple's suite where I enjoy a 60-minute signature Moonlight Meteorite Massage, which soothes my aching muscles.

Before dusk, I make a beeline for the yoga pavilion to enjoy a sunset session while looking out over one of numerous shorelines, this one populated with baby turtles (and so humans are not allowed on to it for the time being, indicated by four flags, so as not to disturb the wildlife).

Family-friendly factor

Shebara has a bit of something for everyone and is ideal for families. The children's club is open from 10am to 7pm with plenty of games, as well as a PlayStation, big screen and outdoor playground with a small splash pad. Activities such as cookie decorating, which my daughter tries her hand at, are also going on all the time. Restaurants cater well for children with patient service and menus featuring all the classics.

Shebara also has the Beachfront Crown Villas Ensemble and Beachfront Royal Villas Ensemble, each a cluster of villas on their own private islands, the latter with its own yacht dock – great for multigenerational group trips with extended family.

Everything at this resort is designed with the wow factor. Photo: Shebara

But even the one-bedroom villas, like ours, have enough space for families and the resort also provides amenities such as a nappy bin, crib and children’s toiletries.

Sustainability

Shebara is home to its own solar farm and is part of Red Sea Global’s “regenerative tourism” project, which aims to preserve the natural surroundings while also protecting indigenous flora and fauna.

The service

The staff here are wonderful with us and our children. No request is too big or small. There’s also a central WhatsApp number you can message whenever you need anything, whether it’s a buggy, extra bedding or to organise your boat for departure.

Value for money

Rates start at $2,560 per night for the one-bedroom beach villa, including breakfast. Check-in time is 3pm and check-out is noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future