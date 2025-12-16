Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai review: Where luxury feels like an experience, not a spectacle

On the 36th-floor lobby of the latest Mandarin Oriental property in Dubai, the city suddenly hushes. From here, the restless stream of cars on Sheikh Zayed Road look almost meditative, while Downtown Dubai stretches out in full cinematic panorama.

Officially opened on November 7, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai is the Hong Kong luxury hotel brand's second property in Dubai, after Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. But the two properties couldn't be more different – while the former rises sculpturally along Dubai's busiest and most famous thoroughfare, the other sits on the Jumeirah shoreline as a breezy beach resort.

Mandarin Oriental Downtown is located within the mixed-use Wasl Tower, a 64-floor skyscraper that stands out on the city’s recognisable skyline with its twisting form and the region’s largest ceramic facade. The tower will also house Mandarin Oriental-branded residences as well as offices, set to open next year.

The welcome

The lobby on the 36th floor. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

My journey begins in Abu Dhabi, with a chauffeur-driven BMW i7 sent by the hotel. After ensuring I'm comfortably settled, my sharply dressed driver hands me a welcome kit stocked with mints, lip balm, electrolytes and even a face mask and mist. It’s a thoughtful, wellness-first touch that's very Mandarin Oriental.

Guests first arrive at a ground-floor lobby that will soon be shared with other tenants. Next I'm whisked to the 36th floor where the main hotel reception unfolds in warm woods, muted palettes and curated art inspired by the desert – the hotel's Asian heritage threaded through a hyper-modern Dubai setting.

The hotel

Wasl Tower is architecturally striking. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Wasl Tower is architecturally striking, with its twisty facade fitted with fins designed to enhance airflow and maximise natural cooling. The best vantage point of the tower within the hotel is from the pool, located atop the parking annex, which is connected to the main tower by a bridge – but more on that later.

There are 259 rooms and suites to choose from, with an additional 224 private residences launching soon. Inside, custom furnishings, clean lines and a neutral palette create a restful atmosphere, while floor-to-ceiling windows frame either Downtown or sea views. A curated art collection featuring regional and international artists dot the corridors.

The room

A suite at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

I stay in a 105-square-metre junior suite with sweeping city views. Elegantly spacious, the suite blends contemporary design with subtle Asian influences – a serene palette, soft lighting and amenities by Spanish brand Natura Bisse.

The suite’s layout reflects the tower’s orientation, with soft angles over straight lines. Despite this, no space seems to have been wasted with the thoughtful decor giving it a warm personality. My bed is oriented towards the skyline, so the first thing I see in the morning is Dubai unfurling below. There's also a massive balcony, perfect for taking in the setting sun.

A spacious bathroom overseeing Sheikh Zayed Road. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

But the highlight is the bathroom: vast, sun-filled and easily one of the best vantage points in the building. Both the bathtub and the shower offer grand city views. For anyone worried about privacy, the anti-glare technology means you can see out clearly, even at night, but no one can look in.

The food

Noia by the Pool serves Greek cuisine. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

My first stop is Chitarra (Italian for guitar). The restaurant celebrates handmade Italian cooking, and the standout dish – recommended by assistant manager Simona – is the montanara (Dh85), a tomato and cheese pizza with crispy dough. It is light yet indulgent and perfectly crisp. Simona says she's not had anything like it in Dubai, and I'm tempted to agree.

Dinner is at Noia by the Pool, a rooftop restaurant with views of Jumeirah. The concept channels the laid-back Greek islands, and the server, Eva, ensured the evening is smooth, attentive and unhurried. Lobster pasta (Dh330) is the winning dish here, rich, full of flavour and best enjoyed against the shifting night sky.

The bar at Yu & Mi. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

My most memorable meal comes courtesy of Yu & Mi, the hotel’s modern Chinese bar and restaurant inspired by 1960s Hong Kong. With unbeatable views of Downtown Dubai, it’s as much a visual experience as a dining one. The highlight here is the Peking duck (Dh298), which comes in its own cart – cut and served with precision by a chef. The glazed beef short ribs topped with gold leaf (Dh128) are also notable.

Several more restaurants are set to open soon, including one by celebrated chef Yannick Alleno, while famed Dubai party spot Billionaire has moved in on the 61st floor.

The wellness

The wellness centre features Technogym equipment specially designed for the hotel. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, spans two floors. Besides the treatment rooms, there is an indoor pool flanked by tepidarium loungers, and an expansive fitness centre fitted with Technogym equipment custom-designed for the hotel.

I try the gym first – spacious, immaculate and genuinely exciting if you enjoy strength training. A selection of custom-made protein bars and infused water lining a bar in the corner makes for a nice touch.

Later, at the spa, I book a traditional Thai massage. My Thai therapist Richa and I bond instantly over my obsession with all things Thailand, and although our conversation leaves few quiet moments, the treatment itself is wonderful: deeply stretching, thoroughly relaxing and surprisingly energising.

Other facilities

The landscaped pool terrace includes a 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool and a dedicated pool for children. Chic loungers, cabanas and a tranquil tea lounge round things off.

A rooftop helipad is reserved for discreet VIP arrivals.

The verdict

Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai is a vertical sanctuary above one of the busiest roads in the country. It treats luxury as an experience, not as a spectacle, and is perfect for travellers who want to be in the heart of the city without feeling overwhelmed by it.

The details

Superior rooms start at Dh2,500 per night, while junior suites are priced from Dh5,000 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is by noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

