Megaprojects: This Dubai tower is tipped to be city's next landmark skyscraper

A 64-floor skyscraper designed to give the impression of “dynamic motion” has been tipped to become the next addition to Dubai’s array of iconic buildings.

Wasl Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road will be a little more than 300 metres tall when it opens, with work expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

The building will feature a twisting design that developers say is the region’s largest ceramic facade.

The National took a hard-hat tour of the project to see how work is progressing at the tower, which is close to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

“This will be one of Dubai’s tallest and most iconic buildings when it is completed,” said Mohammed Al Rashimi, director of projects for Wasl.

“We’re targeting the luxury tourism market, as well as mid-market tourists.

“When people visit here they will be surrounded by relaxing luxury.”

The 64-storey building will have 229 residential units, 258 hotel rooms as part of Dubai’s second Mandarin Oriental Hotel, as well as 185,345 square feet of office space and 11 parking floors.

The tower in total will measure 1.8 million square feet and feature a helipad.

Wasl Tower will be directly linked to the nearby metro station. Photo: Wasl Asset Management Group

Mr Al Rashimi said the project would be a flagship building for Wasl.

“We were always known for developing low to mid-rise buildings, but now we’ve taken the leap to create a high-rise building,” he said.

“The tower will offer high-end luxury right in the centre of the city with the hotel and there will also be residential apartments as well as offices.

“It’s set up for people coming to Dubai for business and wanting to spend two or three days in relaxing luxury.”

Structural work has been completed on the first 56 floors while the facade reaches to the 13th level.

Wasl Tower will also offer views of the Burj Khalifa and be directly linked to the nearby metro station.

The skyscraper has been designed so that it “faces every direction” with shading and cooling techniques used to keep it cool in the summer months.

Mr Al Rashimi said more than 5,500 construction workers will have been involved in the project by the time it opens for business in 2024.

Work began on the project in 2016 but came to a standstill, as did many other projects, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tower is situated almost equidistant between the Burj Khalifa and City Walk, right beside the Coca-Cola Arena, something that was not lost on Mr Al Rashimi.

“We’re going to be connected directly to the Burj Khalifa metro station so you never have to leave the AC if you don’t want to,” he said.

“We will also be connected by a bridge to City Walk so we’re going to be right at the heart of everything.

“The location is important because we are so central to everything. If you want to go to the beach we are right beside it, but we’re also close to the business centres and The Dubai Mall.”