UAE restaurants opening in 2026: Nobu, Gymkhana, Hanbok and more

Contrary to the years that preceded it, 2025 showed that the UAE’s restaurant calendar is increasingly being shaped by deliberate, long-gestating openings rather than quick-fire launches. Looking ahead to 2026, a mix of international names – with concepts from Beirut to London – and design-led local projects are lining up to open across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

From major hotel-backed restaurants to smaller, chef-driven ideas tucked into cultural districts, here are some of the restaurants set to open in the UAE this year – and what diners can expect from each.

Nobu One Za’abeel

Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian

Nobu's latest outpost sits within One Za’abeel hotel’s glitzy dining destination The Link. The opening adds another chapter to the globally recognised restaurant brand founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, known for blending Japanese technique with Peruvian flavours.

The menu is expected to follow Nobu’s established format, featuring signature dishes such as black cod miso, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, sushi and sashimi, served in a sleek, contemporary setting designed to match the scale and spectacle of the venue.

January 2026; One Za’abeel, Dubai

Zea

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Opening at Emirates Financial Towers, the modern Mediterranean lounge and dining destination takes inspiration from zea, an ancient grain symbolising life, abundance and renewal. The space features sculptural architecture, warm lighting and olive-toned interiors, creating an intimate setting that shifts in mood as the evening unfolds.

Led by chef Donovan Clive Christian, the menu centres on coastal Mediterranean flavours, with an emphasis on premium produce and fire-driven cooking, complemented by elegant cocktails, Old World wines and a curated champagne selection.

January 2026; Dubai International Financial Centre

Avlu

Avlu offers Turkish and Greek flavours. Photo: Avlu

Cuisine: Turkish

Avlu brings contemporary Turkish dishes to Palm Jumeirah. Named after the Turkish word for “courtyard”, the restaurant focuses on a relaxed, sharing-style approach rooted in regional cooking. The menu is expected to offer a mix of hot and cold mezze, freshly baked breads and charcoal-grilled dishes, with flavours drawn from across Turkey as well as Greece.

February 2026; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Ay‑Vy

Cuisine: Pan-Asian

Positioned as more than a standard restaurant, Ay-Vy combines dining with design, music and a cocktail programme served in an “apothecary”, blending theatrical presentation with flavours from across Asia.

From the kitchen, the focus is on a broad Asian repertoire – expect dim sum and sushi alongside robata-grilled items, and dishes such as grilled black cod with shacha sauce, truffle and pine-nut dumplings, Peking duck with caviar and foie gras steamed bao, plus a chef-led omakase experience.

February 2026; Dubai International Financial Centre

L’Avenue

L'Avenue, coming to Dubai from Paris, is modelled after a classic French brasserie. Photo: L'Avenue

Cuisine: French

The Parisian restaurant, part of the Costes Group, is opening its doors in Dubai Mall next month. L’Avenue is known for its relaxed format and classic French brasserie menu, designed for lingering meals at any time of day. The Dubai outpost is expected to follow the same approach, serving familiar dishes such as omelettes, salads, steak frites and seafood, alongside desserts and a drinks menu suited to breakfast meetings, casual lunches and late dinners.

February 2026; Dubai Mall

Hanbok

Korean concept Hanbok will open at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Photo: Hanbok

Cuisine: Korean

Set to open in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Hanbok brings contemporary Korean dishes to the capital. Named after traditional Korean dress, the restaurant is positioned as a refined take on the cuisine, moving beyond casual barbecue. Early details point to a menu grounded in classic flavours and techniques, with an emphasis on balance, fermentation and careful presentation. Diners can expect dishes that draw on staples such as jeon, mandu and grilled meats, alongside banchan-style accompaniments and sauces rooted in South Korea’s regional food traditions.

Early 2026; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Isabel Mayfair

Cuisine: Mediterranean, European

Isabel Mayfair is set to open in Abu Dhabi early this year, marking the London restaurant’s first international outpost. Founded in London's Mayfair, Isabel is known for its polished, glamour-led take on Mediterranean dining, combining expressive food, refined cocktails and an atmosphere designed to carry guests from dinner into a night out.

The menu is expected to reflect Isabel’s signature Mediterranean character, balancing familiar flavours with new dishes developed for the capital, while maintaining the brand’s focus on elegant design and high-energy hospitality.

Early 2026; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Barrafina

The UK chain serves Spanish tapas and seafood prepared on the spot. Photo: Barrafina

Cuisine: Spanish

London’s Barrafina is set to open its first UAE restaurant this year, bringing its counter-style dining format, replete with Spanish tapas, to Dubai. Known for its tightly focused menus and emphasis on top-quality ingredients, the restaurant is likely to mirror what has made its UK outposts so popular. Diners can expect a line-up of classic dishes such as pan con tomate, crisp ham croquetas and pimientos de Padron, alongside made-to-order tortillas and simply prepared seafood.

Early 2026; DIFC Gate Village, Dubai

Hikiniku To Come

Tokyo favourite Hikiniku To Come is known for its hamburger steak. Photo: Hikiniku To Come

Cuisine: Japanese

Hikiniku To Come is a Tokyo cult favourite known for its charcoal-grilled hamburger steak served over freshly cooked rice, and it’s set to open in Al Quoz early this year. The concept – brought to the UAE by the team behind Kokoro – is built around simplicity and precision, with chefs grinding beef daily and grilling it over charcoal in front of diners.

In its original Tokyo locations and recent overseas branches, the signature experience centres on a trip of succulent hamburger steaks paired with steamed rice, miso soup, house-made condiments and the option of a raw egg to mix into the rice.

Early 2026; Al Quoz, Dubai

Window

Window serves dishes designed to change and evolve. Photo: Window

Cuisine: Contemporary international

Also from the team behind Kokoro, Window is positioned as a minimalistic, modern restaurant shaped as much by atmosphere as by food – fitting naturally within Alserkal Avenue’s creative ecosystem. While the full menu has yet to be revealed, the restaurant signals a focus on thoughtful, contemporary cooking rather than a single regional cuisine, with dishes designed to evolve and change.

Early 2026; Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Cazibeli

Cuisine: Turkish

Cazibeli is part of the culinary line-up at Gran Melia Dubai Jumeirah, where it will bring a modern take on Turkish sofra-style communal dining to the hotel’s roster of restaurants. The concept is designed around shared plates and social dining, with an interior that blends Arabic architectural elements and Art Deco touches, as well as a show kitchen and lounge areas looking out over the marina.

The menu is expected to lean into familiar Turkish favourites – think hot and cold mezze, breads, charcoal-grilled meats and vegetable plates finished with olive oil and herbs.

Opening TBC; Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Chotto Matte

Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian

Chotto Matte's first UAE restaurant marks the Middle East debut of the globally recognised Nikkei dining concept. Known for blending Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavours, the restaurant is expected to follow the format of its international outposts (in the UK, US, Canada and Saudi Arabia), combining a high-energy dining room with a menu built around raw dishes, robata grilling and bold sauces.

Diners can expect signatures such as citrus-led ceviche, sushi and sashimi with a Peruvian twist, anticuchos cooked over charcoal and larger plates such as miso-marinated black cod, alongside a strong cocktail programme rooted in Japanese and Latin influences.

Opening TBC; Dubai International Financial Centre

Gymkhana

Gymkhana is a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant from London. Photo: Gymkhana

Cuisine: Indian

London’s Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana is making its way to DIFC this year. The concept is inspired by the members’ clubs found in pre-independent India's megacities, with a menu rooted in North Indian cuisine and traditional cooking techniques. Diners can expect dishes that have defined Gymkhana’s reputation in London, including tandoor-cooked meats, robust curries and regional specialities that showcase bold flavours without excess spice.

Opening TBC; Dubai International Financial Centre

Lavita Beach House

Cuisine: Italian

Set to open at One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, the Italian beach house concept leans into a relaxed, coastal style of dining inspired by Mediterranean seaside venues. Early previews point to a menu built around Italian classics suited to beachfront dining, with an emphasis on seafood, pasta and lighter plates designed for long, unhurried meals by the water. The restaurant places equal weight on food and setting, with a focus on laid-back daytime dining that transitions easily into evening service.

Opening TBC; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

La Mome

Cuisine: French, Mediterranean

Originally founded in Cannes, La Mome is known for its Riviera-style approach to dining, combining classic French cooking with Mediterranean influences in a polished but relaxed setting. Opening in Dubai Hills, the restaurant is expected to follow the same formula, with a menu built around dishes such as steak frites, seafood, salads and sharing plates, alongside a strong focus on atmosphere and all-day dining.

Opening TBC; Dubai Hills

Le Trottoir de Paloma

Cuisine: French

The Beirut-born French bistro is set to open its first UAE outpost at 25 Jump Street in Dubai this year. Known for its laid-back, Parisian-style approach to dining, the restaurant draws inspiration from classic French neighbourhood cafes, with a focus on unfussy, familiar dishes served in a relaxed setting. Diners can expect a familiar menu that includes steak frites, omelettes, salads and traditional desserts, designed for everyday dining.

Opening TBC; 25 Jump Street, One Central, Dubai

LucyLu

LucyLu is a Beirut-born speakeasy and restaurant concept. Photo: LucyLu

Cuisine: Asian

LucyLu, the Beirut-born speakeasy and restaurant concept will also open at 25 Jump Street. Known for its moody, late-night atmosphere, LucyLu blends pan-Asian flavours with a cocktail-led dining experience, positioning itself closer to a supper club than a traditional restaurant. The menu at its original location centres on Asian-inspired small plates and comfort dishes designed to be shared, alongside an extensive cocktail list.

Opening TBC; 25 Jump Street, One Central, Dubai

Neo Temaki

The restaurant serves hand rolls in a counter-style format. Photo: Neo Temaki

Cuisine: Japanese

The hand-roll concept is opening at JW Marriott Marquis this year. Known for its counter-style format, Neo Temaki focuses on freshly made temaki served immediately, with an emphasis on texture, temperature and high-quality ingredients. The menu is built around crisp nori hand rolls filled to order with seasoned rice and seafood, designed to be eaten as soon as they’re served.

Opening TBC; Business Bay, Dubai

