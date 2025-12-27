Himitsu review: Dubai’s secret omakase restaurant dares you to try something different

I was looking to step outside my usual dining routine and experience something different this season. An omakase meal offers exactly that. Instead of choosing from a menu, diners place their trust in the chef’s creativity, technique and understanding of flavour. There’s little room for pickiness (although dietary preferences are kept in mind here) – just a carefully curated progression of dishes designed to surprise the palate.

Omakase also creates a rare sense of connection, allowing diners to engage directly with the chef, understand the thinking behind each dish and appreciate the craft involved in bringing it to the table.

It’s what led me to Himitsu, a Japanese-inspired speakeasy bar discreetly hidden behind Alba, the Asian fine-dining restaurant overlooking Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai.

First impressions

With just 15 seats, the 800-square-foot space featuring traditional Japanese art and intricate floral murals is soundproof, intimate and drenched in shades of red.

True to its name – Himitsu means “secret” – there are no printed menus here. Instead, guests sign up for a curated experience, where each course is revealed moment by moment.

Limited seating makes Himitsu feel like a destination for special occasions. Photo: Himitsu

Sous chef Henry Kisame Ibra, who has spent seven years in Dubai and the past 18 months at Alba, created the eight-course omakase menu I experienced. Originally from Uganda, he made each dish in real time based on the ingredients available, the flow of flavours and the preferences of the group I was dining with. We opted for counter seating, which encourages conversation with the chef.

The menu

The evening began lightly, with tosaka seaweed salad, paired with Uzbek tomatoes and Japanese pickled vegetables, showcasing Himitsu’s fusion philosophy – Asian flavours grounded by European and Mediterranean produce. This was complemented by a refreshing Cold Beauty mocktail of vanilla and pomelo.

Tosaka seaweed salad with Uzbek tomatoes and Japanese pickled vegetables showcases Himitsu’s fusion philosophy. Deepthi Nair / The National

Next came a standout: otoro tartare, using the fattiest cut of bluefin tuna, served atop crispy fried kimnori with sushi rice and wasabi cream. Luxurious and buttery, the otoro was perfectly balanced by the crunch and salinity of the seaweed. A strawberry and raspberry mocktail added a sweet, playful contrast.

The tasting continued with Wagyu shiso, layered with wasabi cream and black pepper sauce, paired with a citrus-forward lemongrass and grapefruit drink. This was followed by smoked hamachi, elevated with pickled papaya, ancho chilli infused with pineapple, carrots, and capsicum, and finished with a bright yuzu gel. A pomegranate and galangal beverage echoed the dish’s complexity.

Wagyu shiso, layered with wasabi cream and black pepper sauce. Deepthi Nair / The National

Comfort arrived in the form of shiitake mushroom soup, rich in umami and garnished with spring onions, soy sauce, and mirin. A delicate clam soup was offered as an alternative. Both were paired with warm, nutty hojicha, a dry-roasted green tea.

The highlight of the evening was the A5 Wagyu rib-eye steak, cooked with precision. Served alongside lettuce and baby spinach, finished with ancho chilli sauce and dry miso, the dish was indulgent yet restrained – an ode to Japanese cuisine's respect for premium ingredients.

Dessert opened with a cappuccino flan, topped with Chantilly meringue and caramel espresso – an elegant coffee-based finale paired with a passion fruit, green apple and almond drink. The final course, coconut dango, was chewy and comforting: rice flour dumplings infused with matcha and coconut, bathed in a rich sauce of coconut sugar, cream, and butter.

Chewy coconut dango with coconut sugar and cream. Deepthi Nair / The National

Standout dish

The standout dish of the evening was undoubtedly the Wagyu steak, a course that anchored the omakase menu and showcased the kitchen’s respect for high-end ingredients.

The Wagyu had a melt-in-the-mouth texture, with flavours layered thoughtfully, allowing the taste of the meat to linger long after the final bite.

The verdict

Himitsu is one of Dubai’s most singular dining experiences. It is best suited for diners who enjoy surrendering control and embracing surprise. Those who prefer clear menus may find the secrecy challenging. The limited seating also means it feels more like a destination for a special occasion than an everyday dining spot.

The restaurant succeeds in offering something genuinely different in Dubai’s varied but crowded dining landscape. Each guest leaves with a postcard, inscribed with the words: “The night is a secret – the memory is yours to write” – a perfect keepsake.

Sous chef Henry Kisame Ibra. Photo: Himitsu

The details

Available from Thursday to Sunday, with two seatings at 6pm and 8pm, Himitsu’s mixed omakase starts at Dh450 for eight courses, with optional beverage pairings (Dh200 for mocktails, Dh400 for cocktails). The menu changes daily, ensuring no two visits are quite the same.

Himitsu is within Alba restaurant in Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Dubai. Reservations can be made by contacting 058 147 9888. Valet parking is available.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

