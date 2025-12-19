Billionaire Dubai review: The city’s best-known dinner show is bang on the money

Billionaire Dubai has been one of the city’s most consistent dinner-and-show concepts, navigating its return in the post-Covid 19 pandemic period after originally opening at Taj Dubai in 2020.

That resilience came from the clarity of vision from its founder, Forumla 1 team principal Flavio Briatore. Shaped by decades of refinement beginning at its original venue in Sardinia, Billionaire was always upfront about its intentions. It was an unapologetically glossy, high-end space built around spectacle, music and indulgence, without irony or apology.

Its return, with a new show and a new venue at the recently opened Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai on the 61st floor, feels like the clearest expression of that identity to date.

Where to sit and what to expect

The experience begins at ground level, where guests enter through a dedicated Billionaire entrance marked by a red carpet and hosts who confirm bookings before escorting parties to the lift.

Rather than opening on to sweeping skyline views, most of the floor-to-ceiling windows are concealed behind heavy red theatre curtains. The message is immediate. This is not a rooftop bar. It is a theatre, and the atmosphere is more like classic cabaret than a contemporary lounge.

A curtained corridor leads into the main dining hall. While the design echoes the former Taj Dubai venue, the proportions have changed. The Mandarin Oriental space is longer and slightly narrower, a layout that creates intimacy while remaining comfortably spacious.

Two stages anchor the room: a main stage and a satellite stage positioned centrally. The narrower footprint allows staff to move efficiently through the space without interrupting the view.

Seating is tiered and arranged in a horseshoe formation. Upper-tier tables curve around the room, with corner seats that feel semi-private. Other tables sit close to the DJ booth, offering a more immersive view. A central table, where I sit, provides a clear view to both stages and an excellent vantage point for people-watching.

It's a midweek night and the crowd reflects the venue’s range. Executives, couples, athletes and familiar faces from Dubai’s social circuit share the space easily and the vibe is convivial.

The show

The current production, Up in the Sky, is new and made up of 12 performances spread across two stages over roughly two hours. Each act runs for about 10 minutes, with intervals that allow guests time to dine between performances.

Thematically, the show touches on self-expression and freedom, but it remains recognisably a Billionaire production. The soundtrack moves between eras and styles, from 1990s Euro-pop covers such as Rhythm Is a Dancer to contemporary pop and ballads associated with artists like Adele and Christina Aguilera.

What sets the show apart is the quality of its performers. The singers are strong and committed and that professionalism carries across the show.

Beyond vocals, the show incorporates acrobatics, aerial ring work, tango and pole performances. Costumes – from disco sequences to lavish gowns – shift between acts, and screens positioned in front of performers carry interactive graphics that blend closely with sections of the choreography.

Pacing is carefully managed. Between acts, the volume and energy in the room rise gradually. By the time the final performances conclude, guests are already standing and dancing as the venue transitions into a late-night party atmosphere.

Service staff play an unheralded role in maintaining this momentum. When not serving, they move through the room clapping, encouraging participation and occasionally dancing alongside guests. They function as part of the performance, helping to sustain energy throughout the evening.

The food

The menu reflects Briatore’s long-standing affection for Italian and Japanese cuisines. These are presented side by side rather than fused, unified by an emphasis on premium ingredients and shareable formats.

On the Italian side, the burrata di Andria (Dh140) arrives creamy and well balanced, served with cherry tomatoes and basil oil. The Monte Carlo Salad (Dh210) offers a rustic mix of lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, olives, French beans and shrimp, delivering freshness without complication.

Pasta dishes lean towards comfort. The Orecchiette all’Ossobuco (Dh300), a Milanese-inspired veal pasta, features meat braised until rich and tender, paired with handmade pasta that carries the sauce well. Spinach and ricotta ravioli (Dh160) provide a lighter option, with delicate pasta, smooth cheese and subtle earthiness, finished with just enough Parmesan to add savoury depth.

The Japanese selection is confident. The six-piece Billionaire maki roll (Dh150) delivers richness and umami through high-quality fish and black truffle. The Isobe tempura roll (Dh160) stands out, combining crisp texture, sweetness from the crab and a zesty lift from ponzu sauce.

Portion sizes are generous, and pacing is well judged. Dishes arrive in rhythm with the performances, rarely interrupting the flow of the evening. Given the scale of the menu, guests unsure where to begin would do well to let the service team guide the order.

Desserts keep things simple. House-made vanilla ice cream (Dh90) is clean and creamy. The Billionaire Selection (from Dh390) works well as a shared option, combining tiramisu, profiteroles, creme brulee, hot chocolate cake and ice creams in a format designed for indulgence.

Contact information

Billionaire Dubai is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9pm to 3am. It is located at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai. Reservations can be made by calling 04 566 1186.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant