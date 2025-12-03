Tips for booking a table Dubai’s most coveted restaurants

Like the city itself, Dubai’s high-end and fine-dining restaurant scene is always evolving. Home to 19 Michelin star restaurants, with Manao and Jamavar newcomers to this year’s list awarded one star apiece, the city has no shortage of options when it comes to eating out.

The newest restaurant to cause a stir on the UAE’s dining scene is Carbone, the celebrated New York brand which selected Atlantis The Royal as the location for its ninth global outlet in October.

“From the beginning, we knew this wasn’t going to be a ‘normal’ restaurant opening – it was a major cultural moment for the city,” says May Maalouly, director of F & B marketing at Atlantis Dubai.

“With all that planning, we anticipated that Carbone would resonate here – Dubai appreciates character, craft and a sense of occasion. But even then, the instant popularity and the way the city embraced us from day one was incredibly energising.”

Caprese salad served at Carbone. The restaurant chain opened its ninth location in Dubai this year. Photo: Carbone

Naturally, excitement around the restaurant caused something of a stir among the dining out fraternity and rumours of months-long waiting lists for a table buzzed around the city.

We approached six popular restaurants in Dubai to get the insider information on how and when to book a table, and whether putting your name on the wait list is worthwhile.

When are popular Dubai restaurants at their busiest?

In a 24/7 city like Dubai, certain times of the day, week and year are busier than most across the fine dining restaurant scene.

Coya is often touted as host of one of the emirate's best brunches. Photo: Coya

“Our busiest moments are definitely weekends,” says Marco Di Pietro, operations manager UAE at Coya Dubai. “Brunch fills up quickly, and our evening dining peak is usually between 9pm and 11pm when the restaurant has that unmistakable Coya buzz. Seasonally, October and November are incredibly strong months for us as the city is at its liveliest and many of our signature events take place then, so demand naturally spikes.”

Brand recognition also appears key to a restaurant’s popularity, with Maalouly noting of Nobu Dubai: “As a globally recognised brand, Nobu Dubai enjoys strong demand year-round, but we definitely see distinct peak moments. Evenings from Thursday to Saturday are consistently our busiest.”

Miso-glazed black cod is one of Nobu's most sought-after dishes. Photo: Nobu

While UAE residents can fine-dine every night, tourists and visitors booking popular restaurants can add to the waiting lists at certain times of year.

“Demand rises significantly from October to April, when tourism reaches its high point and residents spend more time dining out,” says Tommaso Li Vigni, general manager of Beefbar Dubai. “Key moments such as the festive period, New Year’s Eve, Ramadan evenings and major international events in Dubai also drive strong reservation surges.”

How far in advance should you book Dubai’s hottest restaurants?

It is difficult to know how far ahead to book a table. “Booking timelines vary based on the day, time and group size,” says Jose Barroso, head chef of the Michelin starred Tasca by Jose Avillez.

“Weekdays tend to offer more flexibility, while prime evening times and larger parties generally require more notice – particularly during peak season. Guests often join us at the bar while awaiting a table or choose alternative seating hours for spontaneous visits.”

Big groups should book ahead of time, says the team at Tasca. Photo: Tasca

Larger groups should be mindful of booking further ahead than groups of two to four.

Says Li Vigni: “At Beefbar Dubai, the ideal booking window depends on timing, day and group size. For weekdays, usually one day in advance is enough. Same-day reservations are often possible. On weekends, for prime dinner times, booking two to three days ahead is recommended, and for groups of six or more, we advise booking at least three days in advance.”

Does Carbone Dubai have a waiting list?

To wait or not to wait, that is the question. With many fine dining establishments running a waiting list, is it worth putting your name down on the off-chance there will be a cancellation?

“Yes, we absolutely operate a waiting list, and it’s very much worth adding your name,” says Maalouly of the newly opened Carbone.

“We have a dedicated reservations team who manage it closely and reach out the moment a suitable cancellation comes through. We work in order of request – so if you were among the first to try for a specific date or time but couldn’t secure a table, you’ll be the first we contact as soon as that slot becomes available.”

In such a busy city, plans change and bookings get cancelled, meaning restaurants are keen to fill tables that have suddenly become available.

Jamavar recommends adding your name to the waiting list in case of cancellations. Photo: Jamavar

“Yes, we do operate a waiting list for guests hoping for cancellations and it’s absolutely worth leaving your name, especially for peak days and prime dining times,” says Daniel Miranda group general manager at Jamavar Dubai, LSL Capital. “We regularly experience last-minute changes, and we prioritise the waiting list, so guests often secure a table sooner than expected.”

Does a Michelin star make a restaurant harder to get into?

Prestigious and renowned, a Michelin star recognises culinary excellence and carries global cachet both inside the industry and for diners looking to experience some of the world’s best food. So, does a Michelin star make a restaurant harder to book?

“The Michelin star increased visibility and trust, attracting both international travellers and residents seeking memorable dining experiences,” says Barroso of Tasca by Jose Avillez, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2022 and has retained it for four consecutive years.

“For many guests, the Michelin star is an important reference point when choosing where to dine, and some do visit specifically because of it. For others, it reinforces what they have heard through personal recommendations.”

For Miranda at Jamavar, which received its first Michelin star this year, the award “has had a significant impact on both bookings and brand recognition”. He adds: “We’ve seen increased demand from residents and international visitors, many of whom specifically seek out Michelin-recognised restaurants.”

How to get a table at the hard-to-get-into restaurants

If you want to impress your partner or guests by bagging a table at Dubai’s hottest new opening, Carbone, Maalouly suggests being as flexible as possible.

“If you’re flexible with your dates and timings, you’ll almost always find a spot,” she says. “An early or midweek reservation is typically easier to secure than a prime weekend dinner slot, so a little openness goes a long way.”

Those coveted spots overlooking the ocean and skyline tend to fill up very quickly May Maalouly ,

Atlantis Dubai

Nobu Dubai might seat over 450 diners, but when it comes to securing the popular spots out on the terrace, especially during the cooler months, book ahead as Maalouly says, “Those coveted spots overlooking the ocean and skyline tend to fill up very quickly.”

Diners are also advised not to be deterred if online booking or third party reservation portals tell you the restaurant is full on the date you wish to go.

“If someone hopes to dine with us during peak times, the best thing they can do is reach out directly to our reservations or guest relations team,” says Di Pietro. “Direct communication gives us more flexibility and often makes it easier to find a solution, even on fully booked nights.”

Adds Maalouly: “My biggest piece of advice is to plan ahead – Carbone is an experience people look forward to, and booking in advance ensures you get the moment you want.”

