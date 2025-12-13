The 3Fils journey: How Japanese restaurant grew from tiny Dubai gem to sprawling Abu Dhabi’s hot spot

From an unassuming single-room dining space in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour to a full-blown, four-storey restaurant at the swanky Abu Dhabi Edition Hotel, 3Fils has come a long way since it opened 10 years ago. Back then, its approach to modern Japanese fusion cuisine was a revelation for Dubai and it quickly garnered a cult following, among both the city’s chefs and foodies.

The three original founders – Emiratis Abdulhakim and Adnan Ali, along with Singapore-born chef Akmal Anuar – maintained the restaurant has always been about “making complex simple” – offering their three fils (a play on two cents) on what dining should be.

It’s this ethos that has won the Emirati-owned eatery accolade after accolade, including securing the No 1 spot on the inaugural Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants list three years ago and making Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list annually since 2023. And while the original location in Dubai is still very much a coveted spot, expansion to the capital seemed like a natural progression. “It was time,” says head chef Jovani Manalo, who was involved in the launch.

Executive chef Jovani Manalo wants to share his love of raw food with more diners. Photo: 3Fils

The restaurant, which opened in July, has a kitchen on one floor, plus three sections for diners, including an outdoor rooftop space that’s buzzing now it’s winter, says Manalo. The team worked hard to replicate what they’ve achieved in Dubai, but the venue in Abu Dhabi is considerably larger than its sister down Sheikh Zayed Road. “We tried to focus on every detail and we asked ourselves if we needed to do more in a bigger space. I was like: ‘No, let’s keep the same vibe, make it simple.’”

Simple is something of an understatement for the grand venue that sits alongside Al Bateen Marina, but the simplicity is in its stylish, minimalist design, where wood meets marble, a sweeping staircase and oversized chandeliers. It’s refined, but still maintains that distinctly cool vibe the Dubai venue is well known for, like a grown-up version for a different kind of city.

Signature dessert karak ice cream. Photo: 3Fils

Taking on such a big venue was a nerve-racking decision at first, says Manalo. “There were a couple of times during construction, when it was all ripped out, and I would wonder: ‘How are we going to pull this off?’ It was our first time handling this big of a space … At the same time, I was like: ‘Let’s go big. Why not?’”

This meant hiring and training a much bigger team. They’ve also tweaked the wildly successful menu to cater to a more local market, keeping the signatures, but adding a few specials. This includes black lime baby chicken with shoyu marinade, ponzu-shiso butter and sudachi (a Japanese citrus fruit); and octopus tempura with muhammara, gremolata and sun-dried tomato. “We play around with local ingredients,” says Manalo. “It somehow works and we’re going to keep doing that.”

Abu Dhabi outpost's chef Jun Kamiyama collects Michelin Guide award in October. Victor Besa / The National

The innovation has already paid off in just a few months. In October, the team earned a place on Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Bib Gourmand list, along with Bua Thai Cafe and Goldfish & Yakitori Abu Dhabi, two other Asian spots. 3Fils was also named Opening of the Year. “We felt so high,” Manalo says of the moment the award was announced at a glitzy ceremony in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, clearly proud of what he and his team have achieved together in such a short time. “It’s like another level.”

It’s not been without challenges, though. Manalo says there is an element of education they’re bringing to the market – just like they did in Dubai back in 2016. “Our role at 3Fils is to educate people more about this cuisine,” he says, not in a condescending way, but as a matter of fact. “I think some people are intimidated, particularly by raw food, but we need to educate them on the benefits, like how it’s good for your health.”

There are several ways they do this. Manalo and his team interact constantly with the diners. The Lab Holding, the company behind 3Fils, also has SLRP Ramen & Rolls Bar, an ode to Tokyo’s underground street culture, which has a branch in Yas Food Hall and opened a venue in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba Square last month. Then they play around with pop-ups such as Konbini, which takes beloved dishes and repackages them as ready-to-go meals adapted for events with signature 3Fils flair, while paying homage to Japanese convenience culture.

3Fils Abu Dhabi is a towering four-storey space. Photo: 3Fils

Day by day, week by week, they’re seeing a shift in perception around Japanese cuisine across the country – and the capital’s venue is getting exponentially busier. “We have a lot of regular guests in Abu Dhabi now,” says the chef.

The next stop for 3Fils is Kuwait, “very soon”, Manalo adds. “There’s a lot coming,” he says with a smile. “I’m trying to understand the country – I think it’s going to be close to what we’re doing in Abu Dhabi.”

As for SLRP, it’s growing so fast it’s hard to keep up, he adds, which is a good problem to have. There’s also a Sharjah opening on the cards.

What about Saudi Arabia? “That’s quite interesting,” he says. “You never know … We’ll see how Kuwait goes first.” For now, they’re taking it step by step, Manolo says. 3Fils might have started as a tiny dining room in a rustic harbour setting next to where the fishermen hang out, but there’s no limit to where it can go. “We’re doing it in sequence,” adds Manalo. “Little by little.”

