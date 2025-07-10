3Fils Abu Dhabi review: Six dishes to try at acclaimed Dubai restaurant's new outpost

Chef Jovani Manalo is surprised that my dining partner and I have never been to 3Fils. His reaction is fully justified, as the homegrown Dubai restaurant's evolution from hidden gem to culinary hotspot has been remarkable.

The Emirati-owned, Japanese-inspired eatery founded in 2016 has, since clinching the No 1 spot on the inaugural Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants list three years ago, been consistently rated as one of the best in the region. It has also featured on the Michelin Guide Dubai's annual Bib Gourmand list since 2023.

For the past year, head chef Manalo and his team have been working on perfecting 3Fils' first outpost in Abu Dhabi. It opened this week within The Abu Dhabi Edition, on the waterfront of Al Bateen Marina area. The National was the first publication invited to experience what this Dubai gem has in store for the capital.

Where to sit and what to expect

3Fils, the famed Japanese-inspired restaurant from Dubai, has opened a branch in Abu Dhabi. Photo: 3Fils

Taking over the building that was previously Annex Abu Dhabi, the three-storey dining and bar concept in the grounds of The Abu Dhabi Edition, 3Fils is hard to miss as you drive up to the hotel. Giant double doors lead to a narrow reception area which then expands into the main dining area – a brightly lit space offering sweeping views of the marina and the city's towers beyond.

The friendly and casually dressed staff give the restaurant its relaxed atmosphere, while the open kitchen and bar are already a hive of activity when we arrive at 5.30pm.

The Abu Dhabi follow-up is double the size of the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour branch, but only the ground floor is currently operational. Service is set to expand to the other floors in the coming weeks.

Fans of the restaurant will appreciate the familiarity, says Ahmed Abdul Hakim, founder of The Lab Holding, which owns 3Fils.

Jovani Manalo, the head chef at 3Fils. Photo: 3Fils

“There will be a few items that are different, but everything else stays the same,” he tells me. “The core, the values, the unfiltered way of doing things, that never changes. The design might feel different, reflecting the natural growth of the brand, but it still uses the same honest materials, cement, rustic finishes, simple plates and the same uniform. It’s still 3Fils. Nothing changed.”

Like Dubai, 3Fils Abu Dhabi does not serve alcohol.

It's tempting but too hot to sit on the balcony, so we choose a table indoors that's closest to the water, the bright evening sun making us question if it's still too early for dinner.

But by 6pm, the restaurant is full and even before the sun fully sets, guests are waiting to be seated. By then, we are halfway through our exploration of the menu, a combination of Jovani's top picks and specials exclusive to Abu Dhabi.

Six dishes to try

The 3Fils template of employing Japanese cooking techniques and flavours to fuse Emirati and other Asian culinary influences has been a huge success, and the menu in Abu Dhabi stays true to that style. Here are six dishes you should not miss from their meant-to-share menu.

Wagyu maki + truffle (Dh197)

A5 Wagyu + truffle at 3Fils Abu Dhabi. Photo: 3Fils

A signature dish, this sushi roll is at the top of the list for a reason. A glorious mix of A5 Wagyu, foie gras and truffles, it's a burst of flavours that's hard to describe. Rich and savoury with a tinge of sweetness and a hint of wasabi bite, you'll find yourself reaching for a second piece even before you've properly swallowed the first.

Gyu grab (Dh96)

The gyu grab at 3Fils is meant to eaten by hand. Photo: 3Fils

A fairly new addition to the menu, this gyu, or beef, creation is meant to be eaten by hand – a nod to 3Fils's Emirati lineage. A thin slice of braised A5 Wagyu is served with spiced crispy nori on the side. You're meant to “grab” the dish by the crispy nori with one fell swoop – it's creative, fun and tasty.

Gyu grab was inspired by the menu at Slrp, the ramen restaurant born in Abu Dhabi and now also in Dubai, a sister of 3Fils.

Mean leaf (Dh145)

Mean leaf at 3Fils Abu Dhabi. Photo: 3Fils

Another signature dish, this one features shiso or perilla leaf fried into a tempura, topped with Akami tuna, sweet mango tartare, yuzu kosho – a zesty Japanese condiment – and beluga caviar. Visually striking but also bursting with flavours, add this dish to your order for some tangy balance.

Emo fries (Dh126)

Emo fries at 3Fils Abu Dhabi. Photo: 3Fils

Fries, but make it fancy. Fried potatoes are layered with bluefin tuna, truffle oil and truffle shavings for this original dish that melts in your mouth. Rich and savoury, it's easy to love.

A5 Wagyu claypot (Dh187)

The Chinese-inspired A5 Wagyu Claypot. Photo: 3Fils

Exclusive to Abu Dhabi, this Chinese-inspired Wagyu creation is the perfect main ending to all the sharing dishes. Cooked in the slow-braised chashu (or char siu in Chinese) style with a soy-based sauce and dressed with smoked shiitake mushrooms, this is a must-try for rice enthusiasts.

Another Abu Dhabi special, baby chicken grilled with black lime sauce and rubbed with ponzu-shiso butter (Dh94) was tender and flavourful, but the other dishes largely outshine it.

Karak ice cream (Dh48)

Karak ice cream at 3Fils Abu Dhabi. Photo: 3Fils

Embracing the UAE's obsession with the flavoured milk tea from India, this dessert is a must not only for its taste, but also the presentation. A server introduces the dish as he mixes a concoction of spices into a cone, topping it with three scoops of karak chai-flavoured ice cream. Placing it all on to a plate, he breaks the cone and then tops it with cream. “Don't eat the label,” he warns as he finishes his presentation by adding a tag that reads: “Karak ice cream”. Within minutes, the label is the only thing left on the plate.

Save or splurge

Dishes at 3Fils are meant to be shared. They come with a range of prices, starting from a seaweed salad for Dh35 to a truffle burger for Dh98 and a Wagyu signature steak for Dh295. Desserts are priced between Dh41 for ananas, a pastry cream and caramelised pineapple concoction, and the aforementioned karak ice cream for Dh48.

Contact information

3Fils Abu Dhabi, at The Abu Dhabi Edition in Al Bateen Marina, is open daily from 6pm to 11.30pm. The restaurant employs a walk-in-only policy and does not accept reservations.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

