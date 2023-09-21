New Abu Dhabi restaurants opening in September, including SLRP Ramen by 3Fils

September is officially launch season in the UAE what with families returning from their summer holidays, schools reopening, and new residents moving in.

As a result, it is little surprise that plenty of restaurants – from home-grown brands to internationally renowned names – are opening in the capital this month.

Here are six to sample.

SLRP Ramen by 3Fils

Cuisine: Japanese

The ramen house in Yas Mall comes from the team behind the award-winning 3 Fils.

SLRP is led by executive chef Shun Shiroma, who previously worked at Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Tsuta, which specialises in Japanese soba noodles. On the menu is a selection of sushi, from dragon rolls to avo maki, as well as prawn gyoza, salmon carpaccio, seaweed salad and Wagyu dishes.

However, the noodles are the main event, with varieties including miso, Wagyu truffle and yuzu tori, plus vegan options.

Open daily, noon-11.30pm; Huna Yas, Yas Mall; 054 252 3905

Karaz

Cuisine: Levantine

Karaz pays homage to the vibrant culinary scene of the Levant. Photo: Karaz

Karaz, in Yas Mall, puts a modern spin on home-made dishes from Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and Jordan.

Dishes include Arabic breakfast items such as shakshuka, plus a selection of classic hot and cold meze. Mains include mansaf, maqloubeh with meat, chicken freekeh and fish siyadieh.

Opens on Saturday; Yas Mall, Yas Island; 050 494 5471

MouzMari

Cuisine: Emirati-Argentinian fusion

Rack of lamb served as an Emirati machboos. Photo: MouzMari

The Emirati-owned Argentinian steakhouse aims to marry both cultures via its culinary offering.

Dishes include a classic rack of lamb presented as a reinterpretation of Emirati machboos, and Muhammar paella, which uses local seafood cooked with the Argentinian technique of making paella.

The restaurant has been accepting diners since its soft opening in May, but had its grand launch this month.

Open daily; 2pm-11.30pm from Monday to Thursday, 2pm-midnight on Friday, 3pm-midnight on Saturday and Sunday; Marina Bay 1, Al Reem Island; 02 626 6344

Grand Beirut

Cuisine: Lebanese

Grand Beirut has an artsy interior. Photo: Grand Beirut

The clue lies in the name, as Grand Beirut, which first opened in Silicon Oasis in Dubai, brings its authentic Lebanese dishes to the capital.

The colourful restaurant is known for its olive oil and vinegar tastings, which diners can sample as they wait for their food. The menu includes Arabic fare such as hummus, moutabel and other hot and cold meze. Mains include oven-baked lobster with tahini salsa served with spicy potato, as well as salt-crusted sea bass.

Open Monday to Friday, 8am-midnight; Saturday to Sunday, 8am-12.30am; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; 050 442 9211

Terra

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Spicy prawns, one of the signature dishes at Terra. Photo: Terra

Also originally from Dubai, the restaurant brings Mediterranean flavours to Al Qana in the capital.

On the menu are dishes such as salmon carpaccio and yellowtail ceviche for starters, plus a wide range of salads including beetroot quinoa, crab and lobster.

Mains include short rib pappardelle, mushroom risotto, truffle rigatoni and veal chop served with confit potatoes and cornfed baby chicken.

Open daily, noon-midnight; Al Qana South; 02 562 0233

Avobar

Cuisine: Healthy

Opening of Avobar at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Avocado is the star ingredient in the sweet and savoury dishes at Avobar Abu Dhabi. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The restaurant, with a flagship location in Covent Garden, London, uses avocado as its star ingredient, whipping up sweet and savoury dishes for avocado aficionados and health-conscious diners.

Avobar offers an all-day menu, with breakfast dishes, salads and main courses. As expected, most of the dishes are infused with the creamy fruit – each imported from Mexico – from acai bowls to sourdough toast.

For mains, expect grilled salmon with avocado, asparagus and quinoa, as well as lobster tagliatelle.

Sunday to Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday to Saturday, 10am-midnight; Yas Mall, Yas Island; 02 442 0127