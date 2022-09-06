Joe & The Juice brings healthy drinks and vegan snacks to Dubai

The launch party for the UAE’s first Joe & The Juice on Monday was abuzz with activity, as fans of the Danish brand thronged to the Dubai Design District for healthy drinks and nibbles, complete with tracks spun by DJ Tala Samman.

A second branch of the Copenhagen-born brand also opened at Mall of the Emirates on the same day. Established by jet-setting entrepreneur Kaspar Basse in 2002, Joe & The Juice has made its foray into the UAE in collaboration with Lavoya, the restaurant operator behind Barbar and Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The menu

Vegan shakes at Joe & The Juice

The Dubai menu features close to 15 juices, including Joe’s two most popular options — the Green Mile, with broccoli, spinach, avocado, lemon and apple, and Go Away Doc, with carrot, ginger and apple.

The brand is also famed for its protein-infused power shakes, and offers four vegan options. The Insta-hit Blue Magic is made from blue spirulina, avocado, dates, lemon and oat-coconut, while Re-build 2.0 comes with raw cacao, banana, avocado dates and choco-almond.

The team reveals its most popular drink with dairy consumers is the Power Shake, made with strawberry, banana and vanilla milk.

There are plenty of lattes, cortados and macchiatos here for coffee connoisseurs as well, with blends and beans sourced from Uganda and Guatemala, while tea lovers can sip on vanilla-matcha or green mandarin among others.

The compact food menu comprises six types of sandwiches, plus a couple of salads and breakfast bowls. The spicy tuna mousse sandwich is something of a signature, while vegans can get one with avocado, mozzarella and vegan pesto.

The vibe

The d3 outpost of Joe & The Juice

The d3 branch can seat 154 guests, and offers indoor seating and a terrace with Burj Khalifa views. The decor is minimalist yet vibrant, with wooden accents, bonsai and eclectic wall art.

Joe & The Juice also has a retail section, offering up branded flasks, liquorice sweets from Lakrids by Bulow and coffee from Cypher Roastery.

The future

The brand, which has about 300 stores in 16 countries, is planning to open a further eight outposts in the UAE. A branch at Dubai's Galleria Al Barsha will come next, with an opening date of September 27 pencilled in.