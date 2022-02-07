World's 50 Best reveals Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list in Abu Dhabi

Red carpet. Chefs dressed in customary scarlet scarves. An event deemed more of a “celebration than a competition”. Welcome to the first-ever Mena's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony.

On Monday, culinary stars from around the world descended upon Abu Dhabi for the gala event by the World's 50 Best Restaurants group, which unveiled the top contenders from across the Middle East and North Africa.

The evening, hosted by Samar Breitem, saw world-famous chefs, restaurateurs, food critics and other culinary experts raising a glass to the best in the business at a glittering event that took place at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

After much speculation and anticipation, Dubai restaurant 3 Fils was named the No 1 restaurant in the Mena region. Singaporean-born chef Akmal Anuar started the venture as a labour of love, and the name is a play on the three owners (two Emiratis and Anuar) each giving their "two cent's worth".

On the menu are Asian-inspired dishes such as seaweed salad, salmon carpaccio, beef chorizo indomie, crispy eel and Hokkaido scallops, plus various types of maki and tempura.

Zuma (Dubai), OCD Restaurant (Israel), Tresind Studio (Dubai) and Sachi (Egypt) took up the next four positions, respectively.

Tuna tataki from Zuma Dubai, which was second on the list. Photo: Zuma

Of the 50 restaurants, 19 are located in the UAE, while six are in Israel, five each in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, four in Egypt, three each in Morocco and Jordan, two in Bahrain, and one each in Kuwait, Tunisia and Qatar.

See the full list below.

Elsewhere, Emirati Sahar Parham Al Awadi was named Mena's Best Pastry Chef, and Reif Othman (of Reif Japanese Kushiyaki fame) won the Chef's Choice Award.

Chef Reif Othman won the Chef's Choice Award.

The regional list is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, since the event was announced in August 2021. After all, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants is an acclaimed ranking in the food and beverage industry.

An annual global list aside, the organisation puts together names for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best Asian Restaurants. But, as William Drew, director of content for the World’s 50 Best put it, the Middle East felt underrepresented.

“For some time now, we’ve wanted to extend and shine a spotlight on this part of the world because it was underrepresented. We think it has an amazing, diverse food scene, with global influence, but also local heritage and tradition. It has home-grown players as well as those from around the world. It’s an interesting mixture – but it hasn’t received the attention it deserves.

“We hope by creating an annual list, we can bring attention to the region and also encourage food-loving travellers from around the world to visit and understand the cuisines a bit better.”

Abu Dhabi was chosen as the location for the first event as it is “fast-changing and fast-rising, and also because the food scene is fast-developing”, says Drew.

Hakksan Abu Dhabi placed at number 25 on the list.

“There has been an appetite within the government to develop food-based tourism with Abu Dhabi Culinary. The infrastructure and facilities are wonderful, and it has been very welcoming.”

Abu Dhabi will continue to be the city hosting the awards ceremony for the next few years, as Mena's 50 Best Restaurants “establishes itself”, says Drew. As per the event’s format, the ceremony will then be held in other cities around the region.

How have the winners of Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants been chosen?

A dish from Tresind, the studio and restaurant of which brand were part of the top 50 list. Photo: Tresind

The 50 restaurants that made the cut were chosen by a panel of 250 anonymous voters, with each sharing seven of their top picks. These, in turn, were recruited by six academy chairs, who were appointed for their knowledge and connections in the restaurant world.

“We check to ensure there is no conflict of interest and the voting system is confidential. About 25 per cent of the voters change every year, so there’s a refresh. The list that we create is only as credible as the voting system and the voters,” says Drew.

“There’s no score sheet or what they need to look forward to. Voters simply have to name their seven best restaurant experiences in order of preference. A certain number of nominations should be from outside the country. In this year’s ceremony that has been reduced to only one out of seven due to the current global scenario.”

In addition to shining a light on local cuisine and guiding food-loving tourists to the best places to eat, the list also gives talented chefs and beloved restaurants the appreciation and attention they deserve.

Drew speaks for most of us when he says: “We’re looking forward to learning more about the region through this list.”

Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022

1. 3 Fils, Dubai, UAE

2. Zuma, Dubai, UAE

3. OCD Restaurant, Tel Aviv, Israel

4. Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE (also won Art of Hospitality Award)

5. Sachi, Cairo, Egypt

6. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, UAE

7. Fakhreldin, Amman, Jordan

8. LPM Restaurant & Bar, Dubai

9. George & John, Tel Aviv, Israel

10. Gaia, Dubai, UAE

11. Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Dubai, UAE

12. Baron, Beirut, Lebanon

13. Coya, Dubai, UAE

14. HaBasta, Tel Aviv, Israel

15. Myazu, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

16. Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai, UAE

17. Animar, Tel Aviv, Israel

18. Tresind, Dubai, UAE

19. Kazoku, Cairo, Egypt

20. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, UAE

21. Liza, Beirut, Lebanon

22. Em Sherif, Beirut, Lebanon

23. Lowe, Dubai, UAE (also won the Sustainable Restaurant Award)

24. Pescado, Ashdod, Israel

25. Hakkasan, Abu Dhabi, UAE

26. La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech, Morocco

27. 13C Bar in the Back, Amman, Jordan

28. Tawlet Mar Mikhael, Beirut, Lebanon

29. Amazonico, Dubai, UAE

30. Marble, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

31. Mirai, Manama, Bahrain

32. Iloli, Casablanca, Morocco

33. BB Social Dining, Dubai, UAE

34. Coya, Abu Dhabi, UAE

35. Indochine, Dubai, UAE

36. Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Qatar, Doha

37. Porterhouse, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

38. Zooba, Cairo, Egypt

39. Fusions by Tala, Manama, Bahrain

40. Milgo Milbar, Tel Aviv, Israel

41. Sufra, Amman, Jordan

42. LPM Restaurant & Cafe, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

43. White Robata, Kuwait City, Kuwait

44. Hoseki, Dubai, UAE

45. Izakaya, Cairo, Egypt

46. La Closerie, La Marsa, Tunisia

47. Clap, Beirut, Lebanon

48. Butcher & Still, Abu Dhabi, UAE

49. Plus61, Marrakech, Morocco

50. Tokyo, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia