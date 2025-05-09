Ken by Kamatsuda prides itself on its premium Awa Wagyu beef. Photo: Ken by Kamatsuda
Ken by Kamatsuda review: An authentic Japanese experience that's more than just expensive tasting menus

Dubai restaurant has been making headlines for its Dh5,000 omakase experience

Tom Evans

May 09, 2025