The lobster pie is a popular choice at Mount St Restaurant. Photo: The M Collective
Mount St Restaurant review: Reimagined British favourites in the heart of Mayfair

All the charm of London's swankiest neighbourhood, with food to match

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

April 25, 2025