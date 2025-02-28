Frou Frou's Parisian chocolate tart is one of the most eye-catching desserts on the menu. Photo: Frou Frou
Frou Frou review: Parisian vibes at The Lana Promenade in Business Bay

Expect distinctively European flavours at Alexander Orlov’s latest venue

Tom Evans

February 28, 2025