Dubai Edition offers a prime location and superior Downtown views – Hotel Insider

Launched by Ian Schrager of Studio 54 fame, in partnership with Marriott International, Edition was envisioned as the anti-hotel chain: luxury properties as unique microcosms of the destination in which they exist, eschewing the bland universality of many international hotel brands. Or, as Schrager told The National: "Hotels that don't act like hotels."

There are Edition hotels in many of the world’s leading cities, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Madrid, Shanghai, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi, so it was only a matter of time before Dubai got one of its own.

Designed by LW Design Group, with 275 rooms, this latest addition to the Edition portfolio opened in November in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The welcome

Public spaces at the Dubai Edition. Photo: Dubai Edition

The entrance to the hotel is busy when I pull up, but my car is valeted almost immediately. The lobby, too, is buzzing and stays that way for the entirety of my stay ― the Edition is clearly something of a Dubai hot spot at the moment.

Edition hotels have a distinct scent that extends from public spaces to the amenities in the room, and this is what strikes me first.

A pared-back design aesthetic begins at the entrance, with a neutral palette interspersed with pops of greenery, and sets the tone for the rest of the property, where marble and wood prevail. The lobby is dominated by an oversized chandelier, a design signature that also appears in the Abu Dhabi Edition.

Check-in is at 3pm but when I arrive at 4.30pm, I am informed that my room is not ready yet. While the woman at reception is hugely apologetic, it is 5.30pm before I get my key, a full two and a half hours after the official check-in time. It takes another half hour for my bag to make an appearance. I am given a late check-out the following day, but it is still an unexpected inconvenience.

The neighbourhood

Dubai Edition has secured a prime location just off Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, directly across from The Dubai Mall and the Address Downtown. It’s perfect for those looking to easily access the mall or Dubai Fountains, or for those wanting to explore the wider Downtown area on foot.

It’s a two-minute walk to the mall entrance, cutting out the hassle of having to jostle for a parking spot and then wander for miles before getting to where you want to be. For business travellers, the hotel offers the best of both worlds, a central city location and proximity to some of Dubai’s most famous attractions.

The safety measures

There is a pretty lax approach to mask-wearing inside the hotel, both from staff members and fellow guests.

The room

The property has 275 guest rooms. Photo: Dubai Edition

My deluxe king room is comfortable, with light wood walls, sumptuous beige armchairs and marble and dark gold accents. Lights and curtains are fully automated, but in a way that is clearly labelled and intuitive, unlike in many hotels where turning off the lights before bed time is a rocket-science-like endeavour.

The highlight of the room is its small glass-fronted balcony, which features a table and lounge chair and offers stunning views over the low-rise buildings of Downtown Dubai and the gleaming towers of Business Bay beyond. Burj Khalifa stands in the foreground, and is a sight to behold in the evening, as lights twinkle gently across its facade.

The service

Service is consistently good, particularly at Thia Sky Lounge.

The scene

The hotel’s 193-square-metre pool is compact but, again, has great views of the Burj Khalifa. It is flanked by cabanas and sun loungers, and is busy throughout the weekend. The property is also home to a newly opened spa, with three treatment rooms, and a gym fitted with Technogym equipment.

The food

Restaurants include the Italian Duomo. Photo: Dubai Edition

Restaurants include the Italian Duomo, with its outdoor terrace; Jolie, an inviting Parisian eatery that combines dark oak panelling and teak-wood chairs with terrazzo flooring; and Inti, a Peruvian-Japanese restaurant and rooftop lounge offering expansive views over Downtown Dubai.

Thia, the poolside lounge, offers a little oasis of greenery in the heart of the city, with foliage-covered columns, olive trees and pots of desert rose dotting the space. Its menu elevates poolside fare, including burrata with marinated pomegranate and sherry vinegar (Dh95), cauliflower with manchego cheese (Dh50), a Wagyu burger with horseradish (Dh140) and baby chicken marinated with spicy lemongrass (Dh100). I opt for the quinoa salad with confit duck leg (Dh80), which comes in one of the smallest bowls I’ve ever seen, but is still pretty filling.

High and lows

My delayed check-in is obviously not ideal, particularly given that I am only staying at the hotel for one night. The views, from the room and pool, are the real high, as they offer the opportunity to take in Dubai’s impressive skyline from a new vantage point.

The insider tip

The pool gets busy and has a limited number of loungers, so get there early to secure a spot.

The verdict

The hotel is clearly already striking a chord with locals, and is a good springboard for those looking to enjoy Downtown Dubai’s many attractions.

The bottom line

Current rates for a standard room start from Dh1,199 per night, excluding taxes, including breakfast and a Dh200 voucher redeemable on spa treatments. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

Dubai Edition, www.editionhotels.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel during the global coronavirus pandemic. It reflects hotel standards during this time, services may change in the future.