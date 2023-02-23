New restaurants opening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2023

Another month, another restaurant. The dining scene in the UAE, especially in Dubai, is dominated by exciting launches.

Some of these are outposts from famed international brands — think Sumosan and Studio Frantzen — others are revamps of beloved names (we're looking at you, Nobu), while a few are first-time or home-grown concepts that specialise in a particular cuisine, from Emirati and Indian to Greek and Latin American.

Here's a list of many of the restaurants that are, or will, open in the Emirates this year.

This list will be updated on a regular basis.

February

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Iranian chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy’s debut restaurant at Atlantis The Royal on The Palm Jumeirah is an extension of the home she grew up in in Kashan, think vaulted domes, pink marble, jewel-toned cordial dispensers and majlis-style seating with miniature wooden tables on the terrace.

The menu is inspired by family recipes handed down over generations, as well as offering dairy and gluten-free options inspired by the chef’s own food intolerances.

Dishes include fesenjoon (chicken, walnut and pomegranate stew); sturgeon kebab; and ice cream with saffron, pistachios and rose water.

Daily, noon-2.30pm, 6.30-10.30pm; atlantis.com

Bread Ahead

Cuisine: International

Following its successful run at Expo 2020 Dubai, Bread Ahead opened a permanent dine-in spot at Mall of the Emirates.

The London bakery is famous for its filled doughnuts, pastries and sourdough pizzas — served whole or by the slice. It also offers a range of sandwiches such as salmon bridge rolls, chicken Caesar brioche rolls and egg mayo, as well as cinnamon buns, banana cake and croissants.

Some menu items, including the zaatar croissant, spicy chicken pizza and pistachio doughnut, are exclusive to the region. Bread Ahead has also brought its Expo 2020 Dubai bestseller — the blackcurrant cheesecake doughnut — back to the city.

Daily, 10am to midnight; Mall of the Emirates; www.breadahead.com

City Social

Cuisine: European

British chef Jason Atherton’s latest Dubai venture is located on the 43rd floor of Grosvenor House in Dubai Marina. A combination of bar, restaurant and lounge, City Social has a labyrinthine dining space with thick wooden tables and three terraces offering views of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and beyond.

Similar to City Social in London, the Dubai outpost will serve modern European cuisine. Dishes include miso-cured Scottish salmon with king crab; aged Acquerello Parmesan rice; and braised smoked short rib.

Monday to Thursday 6pm-2am, Friday and Saturday, 6pm-3am; closed Sundays; citysocialdubai.com

Croq’Michel

Cuisine: French

Sandwich lovers, look no further. French chef Michel Sarran, founder of the eponymous two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Toulouse, has opened his first Middle Eastern outpost in Dubai.

As the restaurant's name suggests, Croq’Michel focuses on sandwiches, offering creative flavour combinations, each named after a city Sarran was inspired by. Offerings include Croq Gascon (duck confit, potatoes, ewe’s milk cheese, bechamel, garlic and parsley); Croq Dubai (chicken shawarma, hummus, Philadelphia cheese, zaatar, cucumber, kashkaval cheese and garlic sauce); Croq Mumbai (chicken tandoori, yoghurt, coconut cream, spicy masala, coriander, cucumber, lemon and paneer cheese); and Croq Bali (shrimp, coconut cream, ginger, lemongrass, Philadelphia cheese, coriander, emmental and satay sauce).

Vegetarians have a croque featuring carrots, zucchini, green peas, Parmesan, coriander and curry, while dessert lovers can get a brioche toast sandwich with banana, mascarpone and hazelnut praline.

Monday-Saturday, 9am-7pm; Dubai Hills; www.croq-michel.com

Estiatorio Milos

Cuisine: Greek

Greek chef Costas Spiliadis at Estiatorio Milos in Atlantis, The Royal. Photo: Francois Nel / Getty Images for Atlantis, The Royal

Helmed by septuagenarian Greek chef Costas Spiliadis, the Milos brand has come a long way since it was established in Montreal in 1979. Its first UAE outpost, in Atlantis The Royal, for example, will encourage guests not to ask for a menu, but rather pick their seafood and other ingredients fresh from live counters and trust in the team’s culinary prowess.

Even so, some ingredients, flavour combinations and dishes to expect are salt-baked fish, Greek ceviche, Athenian-style lobster pasta and ekmek pudding.

Daily, noon-4pm, 6pm-11pm; atlantis.com/dubai/dining/milos

Fouquet’s

Cuisine: French

Fouquet's Dubai channels a Parisian feel

The Parisian restaurant, which has been serving guests at Louvre Abu Dhabi since 2020, opened its first Dubai outpost this year, complete with traditional red parasols and rattan chairs. The original Fouquet’s Paris has been around since 1889, with the menu for all the current outposts created by Michelin-lauded chef Pierre Gagnaire.

Signature dishes include: classic French pastries such as red croissant, croque-madame, Saint Honore and mille-feuille, plus Burgundy snails, duck foie gras terrine, French onion soup, black truffle rigatoni, beef tartare, crepes suzette.

Daily, 7pm-10pm; Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai; www.hotelsbarriere.com

Jaleo by Jose Andres

Cuisine: Spanish

A miniature foosball table, a rotating seat in the waiting area and a terrace shaded by a dozen olive trees, the Spanish restaurant at Atlantis The Royal promises fun fine dining.

Michelin-lauded chef Jose Andres has an impressive portfolio of venues, ranging from food trucks to a two Michelin-starred restaurant in the US.

On the menu at his first UAE outpost are classic tapas such as patatas bravas and chicken croquetas, as well as the more exotic cured baby suckling lamb ham; and paella with chicken, rabbit and green beans.

Daily, 6pm-10pm; www.atlantis.com

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Cuisine: Peruvian

A cheery banner in the Dubai outpost of Gaston Acurio’s restaurant is emblazoned with a 2005 quip from the chef: “One day, Peruvian cebiche will be loved all over the world.”

Acurio, who is behind the global chains Astrid y Gaston, Tanta, Panchita and La Mar, has spent his career promoting his native cuisine.

The ceviche The National sampled at La Mar’s Atlantis The Royal outpost is indeed bursting with freshness and flavour, especially the Bluefin tuna with smoked aji amarillo and tangy tiger’s milk. Other dishes include: octopus in an olive and chimichurri emulsion; Peruvian yellow potatoes; and criollo rice.

Daily, 6pm-11pm; atlantis.com/dubai/dining/la-mar

Lapa Eatery

Cuisine: International

In keeping with the clean-eating movement that is picking up steam the world over, Lapa offers dishes free of gluten, dairy, refined sugar and preservatives, as well as a range of vegan dishes.

On the menu are options such as beetroot pancake; quinoa biryani; charred eggplant and smashed avocado on home-made almond bread toast; sweet potato Benedict with Napolitana sauce; and shakshuka sauce with eggs and coconut flatbread.

Daily, 8am-11.30pm; Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim; www.lapa.ae

Ling Ling

Cuisine: Chinese, Asian

While most of Altantis The Royal’s restaurants and bars are on the ground and first floors, its Chinese restaurant offers panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah from level 23. Ling Ling is both a dining and dancing venue, and describes its DJ and soundtrack line-up as “eclectic”.

On the menu are an array of dim sum, sushi and bao options, as well as Asian-inspired rice and noodle dishes, including a lobster stir-fry.

Daily, 6pm-1am; atlantis.com/dubai/dining/ling-ling

Masti

Cuisine: Fusion Indian

Masti opened at The Dubai Edition hotel in February

Replacing the La Mer location that closed in September 2022, home-grown restaurant Masti is back in the city, this time at the Dubai Edition hotel.

While the restaurant counts Hari Nayak (who teamed up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her New York restaurant Sona) as one of its founding chefs, arguably it’s chef Prashant Chipkar who adds the culinary magic to Masti, offering fusion dishes such as watermelon bhakri, tuna bhel tartare and tandoori chicken bao. New dishes to look out for include ghee roast bone marrow and beef vindaloo.

Monday-Thursday, 5.30pm-1am; Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm-2am; Sunday, 12.30pm-1am; Downtown Dubai; www.mastidubai.com

Ria Restaurant and Beach Bar

Cuisine: Mediterranean

The restaurant has a beachy vibe. Photo: Ria Restaurant and Beach Bar

Replacing Breeze Beach Grill at Club Vista Mare, Dubai, Ria is a casual (think beachside and pet-friendly) spot that takes its seafood very seriously.

On the menu are delicacies such as crab salad and cakes, red shrimp tartare, lobster with salsa Americana, grilled yellowtail with citrus bagna gauda relish, plus a fresh fish counter. For vegetarians, the chef picks aubergine fritters with feta and maple gochujan dressing as a must-try.

Opens third week of February; reservations@riarestaurantbar.com

January

Erth Restaurant, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Emirati, fusion

Taking the “love local” motto to heart, Erth promotes Emirati culture through its food, design and even its location. The restaurant sits between Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, and the Cultural Foundation.

Inspired by a traditional majlis, the dining area is carved out of a raised floor and designed by the architects from Bone Studio in collaboration with multidisciplinary designer Aljoud Lootah and furniture designer Khalid Shafar.

The majlis-inspired interior of Erth Restaurant. Photo: Erth

On the menu are Emirati specialities with a twist such as deconstructed date cake and luqaimat, as well as international dishes with an Emirati touch such as bzar-marinated beef short ribs, Wagyu strip loin and torched salmon crudo. Ingredients are sourced from farms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Hatta.

Daily, noon-11pm; Al Hisn; 02 679 4014

Andina

Cuisine: Peruvian

Inspired by family-run Andean picanterias — complete with Incan quipu ropes at the entrance — the restaurant has its roots in Shoreditch, London.

On the menu are a range of ceviche and anticuchos (the leche de tigre is a must-try, says the chef), plus grilled octopus, panca-glazed beef brisket, salmon tiradito, beef skirt steak and beetroot-cauliflower causa. Andina also stocks chicha morada, a traditional Peruvian beverage made of purple corn, fruit and spices.

Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, 11.30am-11.30pm; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11.30am-1am; Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina; linktr.ee/andinadubai

Bungalo34

Cuisine: Mediterranean

The brainchild of Natasha Sideris, founder of the Tashas Group, Bungalo34 is a beachside spot inspired by the South African restaurateur's holiday hideaway in the Greek Riviera. The venue is peppered with pieces from Sideris's travels, while the floor in the main dining area is a play on the plush, wall-to-wall bedroom carpet popular in the 1970s.

On the menu are dishes from Greece, France and Italy: think strapatsada (scrambled eggs with roasted peppers, feta and crushed tomatoes), lobster Benedict; glyko koutaliou with sweet pumpkin and vanilla Greek yoghurt; seafood porridge; and Genovese pasta with calamarata and Parmesan; plus a fresh seafood counter for guests to enjoy raw, grilled on charcoal or baked in the oven.

Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-midnight, closed on Mondays; Pearl Jumeira Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai; 04 238 1780

Cala Beach

Cuisine: Italian

The Jumeirah Beach Hotel restaurant offers a touch of Tuscan hospitality, dishes curated by Italian chef Andrea Brugnetti and Burj Al Arab views.

Italian Riviera vibes aside, the menu promises to make good on the freshest ingredients, and offers delicacies such as bruschetta al pomodoro, burrata di andria, parmigiana di melanzane, calamari fritti, carpaccio di manzo, spaghetti vongole, trenette lobster; plus hand-spun pizzas; and tiramisu profiteroles and affogato al caffe for dessert.

Daily, noon-2.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Umm Suqeim 3; 800 323232

La Table

Hattem Matar is the first chef to come on board at La Table. Photo: La Table

Straying from the single-chef norm, La Table is a pop-up kitchen concept that will regularly offer diners a different menu, courtesy of a new chef being brought on board every three months. Furthermore, the venue will also switch out its decor to keep things fresh while accommodating only 50 guests at a time.

The first season of La Table, for example, channels outdoorsy and farm life vibes, with plenty of open spaces, light wood furnishings and pops of greenery. Arab pitmaster Hattem Mattar is the restaurant's chef until April, and his smokehouse-style menu includes brisket and pastrami-on-rye sandwiches; poutine, chorizo mac and cheese; and tri tip carpaccio.

Daily, noon-midnight; DIFC Gate Village 2; 04 587 6077

Le Petit Beefbar, Dubai

Cuisines: Steakhouse, international, breakfast, dessert

A new concept by the international fine-dining restaurant chain Beefbar, Le Petit embodies a more cosy and casual vibe. As such, the DIFC outpost is unlicensed and open for breakfast.

On the menu are Beefbar's famous dishes such as rock corn, bao buns, Kobe beef bacon burgers, steak frites and Relais shawarma. Breakfast is served until 11.30am and offers French toast, rainbow avocado on toast, beef benedict, truffled scrambled eggs and poached pineapple. The marbled chocolate bar with melted caramel and vanilla cheesecake with hazelnut crust and gariguette strawberries coulis come highly recommended for dessert.

Daily, 8am-1am; Gate Village 2, the DIFC; 058 592 3412

Nobu, Dubai

Cuisine: Japanese

The world's largest Nobu opened its doors on the 22nd floor of Atlantis, The Palm on January 20, with chef-patron Nobu Matsuhisa in attendance as well as the celebrity chefs Gaston Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Jose Andres and Mich Turner, all of whom will launch restaurants at Atlantis, The Royal, later this year.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Victor Besa / The National

The menu is a study in Japanese-Peruvian, aka Nikkei, cuisine, and signature dishes include miso-marinated black cod, rock shrimp tempura, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno and king crab tempura. The UAE menu also denotes dishes that are part of the Atlas Project, with organic ingredients sourced locally. Among these are crispy shiitake goma salad, whitefish sashimi and salmon karashi su miso.

Did you know? Matsuhisa opened the first Nobu restaurant in partnership with actor Robert De Niro in 1993, in Tribeca, New York.

Monday-Thursday, 5pm-2am; Friday-Sunday, noon-3pm, 5pm-2am; Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 0760

Splendour Fields

One of three restaurants in The Park, JLT, Splendour Fields is an open space with a sprawling terrace that overlooks the park from which the venue gets its name. It is open for breakfast, lunch and early dinner, serving up all-day dining classics like avocado toast, eggs and acai bowls.

“We wanted Splendour Fields to blend seamlessly with the environment around it,” restaurateur Tom Arnel, founder of EATX, tells The National. “It has a kids’ playground, it’s pet friendly, it’s green, lush and very relaxing. It’s there to serve the community and work around people’s daily routines.”

Venues two and three of The Park — Hawkerboi on the first floor and Franky in Florence on the rooftop — will follow.

Daily, 8am-6pm; Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 056 603 0897

Sumosan, Dubai

Cuisine: Japanese

Founded in Moscow, with outposts in Berlin, Courchevel, Doha, London and Riyadh, the celebrity-favoured restaurant is located at The Dubai Edition Hotel. Here it has recreated the JBar indoor terrace concept, popular with patrons at its Mayfair outpost.

Vibrant decor at Sumosan, Dubai. Photo: Sumosan

The menu is dominated by seafood and meat options, such as lobster salad, yellowtail with truffle yuzu vinaigrette, 24-hour miso-marinated black cod and Wagyu sando with truffle fries. Sushi connoisseurs have plenty to choose from, including California roll with kamchatka crabmeat, spicy hamachi with crunchy quinoa and spicy beef and rock shrimp roll.

Sunday-Thursday 6pm-2am,; Friday and Saturday, 6pm-3am; Downtown Dubai; 056 169 6901

Another 22 restaurants opening this year