Ritz-Carlton RAK Al Hamra Beach review: 32-villa property ensures privacy is key

Every room at the Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach takes the form of a slated wood villa ensconced within a thicket-strewn backyard. It immediately puts me in mind of The Faraway Tree, only my favourite series by British author Enid Blyton.

In the books, three exceptionally lucky children get to go on numerous adventures thanks to a magical woodland escape just across from their countryside cottage. A two-night stay with my own five-year-old at the Ras Al Khaimah property proves just as enchanting – despite the whirring of construction cranes as the UAE’s northernmost emirate gets future-ready.

The welcome

Two wrong turns and four roundabouts are not ideal when your child needs the loo after a 90-minute drive from Dubai to RAK. As my husband finally pulls the car into the unassuming driveway of the boutique resort, the valet, bellhop and buggy chauffeur jump into action, with the chauffeur doubling as a butler and leading us to the two-desk reception within seconds, much to baby Myra’s relief.

Given the property is made up of only 32 nearly identical villas, the check-in process is over even before my beetroot-hibiscus juice is. The chauffeur-butler, with whom we are already on a first-name basis, drives us out to Villa 30 in a golf buggy, a mainstay mode of transport at this 80-hectare estate.

Alongside pointing out the all-day dining restaurant that precedes Villa 1 and the spa that backends Villa 33 (there is no Villa 13), Sandeep from Hyderabad engages in thoughtful small talk with our daughter. It’s a precursor to the warm, personalised service that elevates our stay.

The room

At about 190 square metres, each chalet-style villa is its own microcosm of rustic-chic luxury. From a quaint four-poster bed and thatched roof effect, to Diptyque products and three wardrobes worth of storage, the living space is convenient and considered – if only a bit too dimly lit for my myopic vision.

All 32 villas have a private pool, plus sunbeds and beach access. Photo: Ritz-Carlton RAK Al Hamra Beach

More impressive than the room, though, is the aforementioned backyard. Privacy is the big draw here, with lush shrubbery and blossoming trees secluding each beachfront villa on three sides. A winding path takes you directly from bedroom to seashore by way of a private pool, outdoor bathtub, six-person cabana and patio-style sundeck, complete with a waterspout to wash sandy feet before re-entering the room.

It's like living in the middle of your own mini jungle with mod-cons to boot.

Pro tip: Opt for the turndown service each evening, lest you fancy drawing the one dozen (no exaggeration) blinds that, blissfully, don’t allow in a whit of sunlight come morning.

The food

Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach has two restaurants: the all-day dining Shore House and the picturesque Beach Deck that is open for dinner.

Shore House is the main artery of the hotel, and the only place you’re likely to see fellow guests. Indoor and outdoor seating aside, it has an infinity pool, access to the beach, the Ritz Kids children’s club and a direct view of Wynn Al Marjan Island looming large across the coast. As its name suggests, Beach Deck serves meals, many live-grilled, on tables strewn across the sand, complete with fairy lights and bonfire pits.

Seafood is the big focus at Beach Deck restaurant. Photo: Ritz-Carlton RAK Al Hamra Beach

Of the dishes we tried, highlights include: ceviche with coconut and heart of palm (Dh76) that transported me straight to Mauritius; crunchy tostada with generous chunks of tuna slathered in wasabi cream (Dh89); an indulgent Atlantic lobster with yuzu butter (from Dh387 for 500g); and a truffled Carnaroli rice risotto with mushroom and Parmesan (Dh95). The beef tatatki (Dh90) was a bit too tangy for my taste, but Myra gobbled up her trio of Wagyu sliders with the appetite that comes from spending five hours in the water.

If you’re thinking two restaurants are not nearly enough for longer-term stays, fret not. Guests cannot only take a free shuttle to dine at the resort’s sister property amid the dunes, Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert, 20 minutes away, but also eat at a dozen other restaurants in the area. These include Umi and Lexington Grill at Waldorf Astoria, and Waka and Reunion at Sofitel through the Al Hamra Dine Around Destination offer.

Breakfast scene

A mix of buffet spread and a la carte menu, breakfast is best enjoyed on Shore House’s outdoor deck facing the beach. Just watch out for the birds.

While the various classics – eggs Benedict, avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes, Bircher muesli and foul medames – are faultless, the Al Hamra sandwich is a revelation. It’s made up of two beautifully buttery mini croissants soaked through with creamy mushroom sauce and filled with a sunny side-up egg and slender slivers of tender steak. Poetry on a plate.

Hotel facilities

Ritz Kids is a compact but power-packed space led by the benevolent Sharda from Nepal. A floor-to-ceiling blackboard, tepee tents and colouring sheets aside, the club offers guided activities three times a day. These include crafts such as shell painting, origami, bracelet-threading and sandcastle-making, as well as games of Bingo, Eye Spy, Musical Chairs, Ludo and Snakes and Ladders. Sunday evenings are dedicated to movie time.

While we didn’t have the hours – or the inclination – to step out of the private pool long enough to try them, additional paid-for activities range from Zumba for children (Dh80 for 45 minutes) to catch-and-release fishing (Dh110 for 60 minutes). The hotel can also connect guests with third-part water sports operators.

I did, however, make time for a relaxing massage (Dh540 for 60 minutes) at the Ritz-Carlton Spa with Shanti from India. The therapist and the treatment room with its Maldives-style water views, both ensured the massage lived up to its name.

The waterfront spa has three treatment rooms, each catering to individuals or couples

Off-site, Al Hamra Mall is less than a 15-minute walk away, as are the Sofitel, Waldorf Astoria and Al Hamra Village hotels.

Family-friendly factor

The temperature-controlled in-villa pool, activity club and menus tailored to children, plus the private beach (with a lifeguard doling out paper bags to collect seashells) means the young and the young at heart have plenty to look forward to here.

The details

Villas range from Dh3,000 to Dh4,500 per night depending on the season. Check-in is from 3pm, check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in future

