Inside Ras Al Khaimah's new Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Ras Al Khaimah's newest hotel has opened in Al Hamra. The Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is now welcoming guests in the northernmost emirate, with rates starting from Dh863.

Blending French sophistication with Arabian inspiration, the resort is nestled in Al Hamra Village and has a beachfront position overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

With 292 rooms and 47 suites, there's a range of accommodation to suit travellers of all types, including two presidential suites in addition to one and two-bedroom options. All rooms have Diptyque amenities, private balconies and rain showers.

Interiors are inspired by a rich tapestry of Emirati history, encompassing pearl diving, sailing and pottery. This is obvious from the moment guests enter the property via a sprawling colourful mural created in Arabesque stained glass.

All rooms and suites at Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort have Diptque amenities. Pawan Singh / The National

With four swimming pools, all right on the beach and one with a cascading waterfall, there are plenty of options for sun-seekers and those looking to take in as much ocean air as possible.

There are seven dining options, from the Citron lobby lounge to all-day restaurant East. While lounging poolside, guests can order from Mediterranean-inspired Samphire, while Reunion is the place to go for authentic French cuisine. Waka Polynesian Restaurant brings something new to Ras Al Khaimah's dining scene, with a menu of exotic dishes.

Health-focused travellers can visit Blend & Squeeze, a juice bar offering freshly-crafted drinks, while grape fans can head to Veritas, a sleek bar stocked with premium bottles from around the world.

Citron at Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah. Pawan Singh / The National

Families are welcome, with children aged four to 12 able to attend Le Petit Prince Kids Club, where supervised activities and games are on offer. There's also a mini water park with tube rides and slides.

For a dose of relaxation, the first Sofitel Spa with Clarins is on-site and has an extensive menu of treatments available. Golfers have access to Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah's 18-hole championship located 100 metres from the hotel entry.

Golfing enthusiasts have direct access to Al Hamra Golf Club. Photo: Al Hamra Golf Club

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to visitors to this region, celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and verdant surroundings,” said Karim Abdelhamid, general manager of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort.

“Ras Al Khaimah stands out as a premier destination for residential living, recreational pursuits and tourism, and the inauguration of The Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah marks another milestone in the island’s expanding array of top-tier hospitality offerings.”