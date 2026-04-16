Park Hyatt Dubai to close for renovation from May

More than 20 years after its launch, Park Hyatt Dubai will close for renovation in May with a reopening planned for later in the year.

The announcement follows news that Dubai landmark Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has temporarily closed to undergo an 18-month restoration. The sail-shaped hotel has been a pillar of the Dubai skyline for more than 25 years since it opened in 1999.

Park Hyatt Dubai, which opened in 2005, is located along the banks of Dubai Creek. The temporary closure is part of a planned renovation project to “enhance the property”, the hotel said.

The sprawling waterfront resort is known for its Mediterranean influences, from whitewashed buildings topped with azure domes to flowering bougainvillaea trees scattered throughout. It features 223 rooms, most offering views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and the Dubai Creek Marina.

Park Hyatt Dubai is known for its Mediterranean influences. Photo: Park Hyatt Dubai Info

“This next and final phase of our renovation has been carefully planned over time, allowing us to enhance and elevate the experience while staying true to what makes the property special,” said Ersev Demiroz, general manager of Park Hyatt Dubai.

The hotel has launched several offers ahead of its planned closure, including a Stay and Return offer, where guests booked at the property between April 15 and 30 will receive several discounts upon its reopening.

Park Hyatt Dubai is next to Dubai Creek Golf Club, which will remain operational. Other facilities in the vicinity will also stay open during the hotel’s closure, including Boardwalk Restaurant, Dubai Creek Academies and Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa.