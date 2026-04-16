UAE to create thousands of non-profit jobs with Dh100 million fund

The UAE has launched a Dh100 million fund to empower non-profit organisations.

It is hoped the investment will strengthen their role in national development, as part of efforts to enhance community well-being and economic contribution.

The initiative, announced on Thursday by Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, will provide support of up to Dh5 million to eligible organisations.

The aim is to to build a more sustainable, impactful and strategically aligned third sector across the country, Ms Al Mazrui said.

“We need non-profit organisations to be strategic partners in development and able to contribute to the economy by creating thousands of job opportunities,” she said at a press conference in Dubai.

“It is an active sector with huge efforts and abilities. The fund will strengthen non-profit organisations in the UAE.”

There are more than 800 non-profit organisations across the country, according to ministry figures.

Who is eligible?

“The challenge in the sector is the absence of a system that connects the result and impact on society. The fund will help to build a measured and sustainable impact,” Ms Al Mazrui said. It will focus on education, environment, community development, health and family.

Two types of funding are available, based on an organisation's age. Non-profits less than two years from their date of registration can apply for Dh500,000; those older can apply for up to Dh5 million.

To be eligible an organisation must be licensed in the UAE and submit a proposal aligned with the priority areas.

Organisations will need to demonstrate clear and impactful use of the proposed funds in their applications. They are advised to apply for funding that is less than 50 per cent of their annual operating budget. All funds must be spent within the UAE.

A ministry committee will evaluate applications according to criteria including organisational capacity, project impact and financial feasibility.

Nadia Al Sayegh, director and founder of Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, praised the announcement.

“The centre was founded in 2004 and we have around 160 children. The fund will make a difference,” she said. “I wish to get the support as the fund will help to expand the facility and boost our services to children with special needs.”

Long-term plan

In October, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched an initiative to increase volunteering and support non-profit organisations in the UAE, with the goal of creating 10,000 jobs.

The Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem, which includes a project to expand the volunteer base to 600,000 people, was unveiled at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

A stated aim was to increase the number of non-profit organisations by 30 per cent.