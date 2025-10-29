Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem on Wednesday. Photo: HH Sheikh Mohammed / X
News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh100m project to boost non-profit sector in the UAE

Community engagement initiative aims to expand volunteer base to 600,000 and create 10,000 jobs

The National

October 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched an initiative to increase volunteering and support non-profit organisations in the UAE with the goal of creating 10,000 jobs.

The Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem, which includes a project to grow the volunteer base to 600,000 people, was unveiled at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Government Media Office said on Wednesday.

An aim of the project is to increase the number of non-profit organisations by 30 per cent, with the help of a Dh100 million ($27.2 million) fund.

“Our aim is to make volunteering easier, strengthen community participation and embed giving as part of our national identity,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The UAE is a country of progress and prosperity, but also of generosity and compassion. It builds with one hand, and gives with the other. The strategy is led by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

“I thank the team behind this strategy, led by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, and the dedicated team supporting its delivery. The UAE moves forward with two forces, economy and co-operation, and giving and solidarity,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Another target is to elevate the UAE to a top three ranking in the World Giving Index. It currently sits in ninth place. Other goals include doubling the contribution of non-profit groups to UAE society.

Updated: October 29, 2025, 1:29 PM
