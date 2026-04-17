'Comfort and relief': UAE parents welcome return to school

The return to school classrooms across the UAE on Monday ends weeks of remote learning.

While it is not a given – private schools must first receive approval from the relevant local administrator, with principals having meetings with regulators on Thursday – the news has come as a great relief to parents.

Children have been home since early March, and many families say the return couldn't come soon enough. “I feel a real sense of comfort and relief,” said Julie Metri, a Dubai mother whose son is in pre-KG. “He will return to his routine, reconnect with his friends and see his teachers again – things that are so important at his age.”

Suzan Khatib, mother of Adnan, six, and Yara, four, is equally pleased. “I'm happy with the decision. It has been pretty safe the past week, and I feel confident in the way the government has been dealing with the situation. My kids missed school, their friends and the feeling of normality, so I'm happy for them to get all that back.”

For parents of younger children in particular, the emotional weight of recent weeks has been hard. “Young children don't fully understand complex situations like war,” said Ms Metri. “They only feel the sudden absence of familiar faces, which can be confusing and unsettling. Being back in school gives them a chance to experience a proper goodbye, some closure and a sense of normality.”

Schools to get seal of approval

While the ministry confirmed that all public and private nurseries, kindergartens and schools are expected back on Monday, the return is not a done deal for every school.

In Dubai, private schools must first receive approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, based on each institution's operational readiness and compliance with health and safety requirements.

Restrictions on outdoor activities are expected at this time. Pawan Singh / The National Info

“Reopening will be subject to prior KHDA approval, based on each school's operational readiness and full compliance with all health and safety requirements and protocols,” wrote Kings’ Al Barsha principal Sajid Gulzar in a communication to parents on Thursday.

Mr Gulzar said he would give further updates when possible, “including confirmed next steps and what a planned return to on-site learning will look like for our school community”.

The message underlines the reality for thousands of UAE families: the announcement signals an end to weeks of remote learning, but schools that do not clear the regulator's bar will not reopen on Monday.

Preparation under way

For school leaders, preparation has been under way for some time. Simon Jodrell, principal of Jebel Ali School, described the return as “a positive and reassuring development for students and families across the UAE”, and said schools have been working closely with regulators on detailed operational planning, staff training and safety measures.

“While distance learning has ensured continuity, it cannot fully replicate the sense of connection, engagement and belonging that comes from being part of a school community,” he said. “For students, it marks a return not only to academic routines, but also to the wider experiences that support their well-being, friendships and personal growth.”

Simon Jodrell, principal of Jebel Ali School, is looking forward to a return to in-person learning. Photo: Jebel Ali School Info

He added that schools were taking a flexible approach for families who may not be able to return immediately. “Clear communication and a measured, responsive approach will be key to supporting all students through this transition.”

There are also open questions about what the school day will look like. Reports suggest that, at least initially, there will be no assemblies, outdoor activities will be restricted, bus services will not run, and some teachers and families will remain overseas.

Ms Khatib said she had not yet received details from her children's school. “It will be a concern if they decide to keep the same school hours and still take away these activities,” she said. “It would make more sense to have shorter school hours, so kids can practice all other activities after-hours in a way parents feel is safe.”

A preview from Bahrain

Bahrain is one of the countries in the Gulf that has already begun a phased return to in-person learning. Schools there have already reopened, and for Lisa Flanagan, a British mother of two, it has been a game-changer.

“Even after just a few days of my daughter being back, getting her into her rhythm again has made such a difference to all of us at home,” she said. Her three-year-old was nervous on the first day and “a little overwhelmed seeing everyone”, but quickly settled.

Her son is due back next week and cannot wait. “He's desperate to get back to school and will be happy to see the back of home learning. Not that his school hasn't done a great job, but it just hasn't worked for him.”

“It's not completely 'normal' yet, and yes, there's still a bit of caution,” Ms Flanagan said. “But we've felt the lack of structure and routine, so getting back to school feels like a turning point.”