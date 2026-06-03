Kuwait suspends commercial flights after Iranian drones hit airport terminal

Kuwait's General Directorate of Civil Aviation has suspended all commercial flights “until further notice” after Iranian drones struck the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Brig Gen Saud Al Otaibi said the strike damaged the passenger building and disrupted airport operations. Several people were injured and taken to hospital, although the severity of their condition has not been disclosed.

The attack came after Iran stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US.

Kuwait International Airport officially reopened on June 1 after closing at the start of the Iran war on February 28. The war has since evolved into a broader regional conflict, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf Arab states and Hezbollah drawing Lebanon into the fighting through cross-border exchanges with Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation.

Kuwait Airways also announced a suspension of operations on Tuesday.

“In view of the current circumstances and in compliance with safety standards, and in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, Kuwait Airways announces the suspension of its operations until further notice,” the airline posted on social media.

“Flight schedules will be revised and new timings announced. Passengers will be contacted through the details registered with their bookings. We ask God to protect Kuwait and its people from all harm.”

International carriers have also suspended operations owing to the closure of Kuwaiti airspace.

"Our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until midnight on June 4 2026," said Indian airline IndiGo.

"We remain in close co-ordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available."

The strike on the airport came after a night of wider regional attacks involving Kuwait, Bahrain and shipping lanes in the Arabian Gulf. Kuwait said its air defences were confronting “hostile missile and drone attacks”, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to take shelter and follow official instructions.

Authorities in Kuwait said explosions heard overnight were linked to interception operations as incoming projectiles were engaged by air defence systems.