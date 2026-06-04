Kuwait and Jazeera Airways resume full operations after Iranian airport attack

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have resumed full operations from the country's main airport after it was closed following an Iranian drone strike on Wednesday morning.

Kuwait Airways flights are routed exclusively through Terminal 4, while Jazeera Airways passengers are being serviced through Terminal 5. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation said the decision to resume operations was taken "after technical teams and relevant authorities completed damage assessments and implemented measures to ensure the safety of operations".

Kuwaiti authorities released CCTV footage late Wednesday night that they said showed a missile hitting the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

The video appears to show a projectile striking the roof of Terminal 1 before a large explosion rips through part of the building.

Iran has denied attacking the airport, arguing that the damage was caused by a US interceptor missile rather than an Iranian weapon.

Kuwaiti authorities, however, described the incident as "Iranian aggression" and presented the footage as evidence of a direct strike on the terminal.

At least one person was killed in the drone strike on the airport while several people were injured and taken to hospital, Defence Ministry spokesman Brig Gen Saud Al Otaibi said.

Kuwait's Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah, visited the airport later on Wednesday and was briefed on the circumstances surrounding the death and injuries caused by the attack, as well as extensive damage to the airport.

Kuwait's Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah, visited the airport on Wednesday. Reuters Info

The airport attack came after Iran stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US.

Kuwait Airways said passengers on rescheduled flights affected by the temporary suspension of operations on Wednesday can rebook their flights free of cost.

Kuwait International Airport officially reopened to international traffic on June 1 after being closed at the start of the Iran war on February 28. However, airport data showed that only the country's two national carriers, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, flights were operating, with most international carriers yet to resume services.

"Our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until midnight on June 4, 2026," Indian airline IndiGo said on Wednesday.

"We remain in close co-ordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available."

The Iran war has since evolved into a broader regional conflict, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf Arab states and Hezbollah drawing Lebanon into the fighting through cross-border exchanges with Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation.

The strike on the airport came after a night of wider regional attacks involving Kuwait, Bahrain and shipping lanes in the Arabian Gulf. Kuwait said its air defences were confronting “hostile missile and drone attacks”, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to take shelter and follow official instructions.