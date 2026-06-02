Middle East flight updates: British Airways, Air France and Lufthansa delay Dubai flights

Air travel in the Gulf is ramping up amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the country on May 2 while Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have reopened their airspace after large-scale closures following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28.

While some international airlines continue to take a cautious approach by extending flight suspensions across parts of the Middle East, others, including Turkish Airlines and Cebu Pacific, have announced the resumption of flights to Dubai.

Here are the latest updates.

International airlines

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights as it begins a phased return to operations and the country's airspace reopens following the announcement of a ceasefire.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways has delayed its phased return to the Middle East, originally set to resume from July 1.

Under the revised schedule, flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman will remain suspended until October 25.

The carrier is also reducing frequencies on other Middle East routes. Flights to Doha will operate once daily instead of twice daily from August 1, while services to Riyadh will also be reduced from two daily flights to one from August 8.

The airline has permanently suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air India

Air India announced on May 13 that it is reducing its services on select international routes between June and August 2026. “The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services,” the airline said.

Passengers with bookings affected by the cancellations during this period will be assisted with reaccommodation on alternative feasible Air India flights, a free date change or full refunds as applicable.

IndiGo

IndiGo has resumed flights to Doha and Dubai, restoring more than 60 weekly services from several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The return of these routes follows earlier suspensions due to regional airspace closures, with the airline now gradually reinstating its Middle East operations.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling, as schedules may still be subject to change.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Damascus, Beirut and Amman from May 1, as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East.

Daily flights between Istanbul and Dubai are also launching from June 9.

“Turkish Airlines will continue to monitor the geopolitical developments to adjust operations as needed and ensure a smooth and safe travel experience,” the airline said. “Passengers are advised to check the latest flight schedules and travel requirements via the Turkish Airlines website or official channels prior to travel.”

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until June 28.

The airline said it is not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel for a later date or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to Tel Aviv are cancelled until July 1, while those to Dubai are suspended until September 13. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

The suspension also covers Lufthansa Group's Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on later Lufthansa Group-operated flights.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28, for travel between February 28 and September 14, can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination, and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

United Airlines

United Airlines is operating limited services in the region, with flights to Dubai affected by ongoing disruption.

Services to Tel Aviv remain suspended, with the airline extending its pause on the route until at least September, as regional conditions continue to impact operations.

United has said schedules remain subject to change, and passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations are being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge or request a refund, while rerouting options may be available, including on other airlines, subject to availability.

The airline added that operations will continue as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, with schedules subject to change.

Air France

Air France has extended the suspension of several Middle East routes.

Flights to and from Riyadh remain on hold until June 2, while flights to and from Beirut and Dubai are suspended until June 17.

Flights to and from Tel Aviv are set to resume on June 14.

“The resumption of our operations will remain subject to an assessment of the local situation, which is highly evolutive,” the airline said on its website.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region. As part of measures imposed by Lufthansa Group, flights to Tel Aviv are suspended until July 1, while those to Dubai remain suspended until September 13. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

“Changes may occur for individual airlines due to the dynamic situation and will be communicated accordingly,” the airline said.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha until July 2, with affected passengers being contacted directly.

The airline said rerouting may not always be possible due to limited availability, with refunds offered where alternative arrangements cannot be made. It has also suspended flights through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until June 30.

The airline has introduced a ticket waiver policy, allowing affected passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without additional fees. Customers are advised to contact their booking agent or the airline directly for assistance.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai until August. Reuters Info

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until August 2.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha are cancelled until June 30, while flights to Dubai are cancelled until August 2.

“Safety remains our top priority. With unpredictable conditions – including restricted airspace, sudden closures, and limited routing options – PAL is taking a more cautious approach based on its safety assessment, recognising that operating conditions may vary by airline,” the airline said on its website.

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific said it will resume its Dubai operations from Manila on July 2, “after safety assessments and co-ordination with Dubai airport authorities”.

Flight 5J 14/15 will operate four times a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Airlines in the Gulf

Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline has resumed operations, but is not yet back to full capacity, with schedules continuing to be adjusted as conditions evolve.

Etihad Airways is currently operating a reduced timetable while gradually expanding its network, with services yet to fully return to pre-disruption levels. Passengers are advised to check directly with the airline for the latest updates, as flight schedules remain subject to change.

Emirates

Emirates is now operating flights to 137 destinations across 72 countries, covering Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, as it continues to rebuild its global network.

The airline said it is monitoring the situation closely and working to offer more flight options and connections in the coming weeks.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive any changes or cancellations before heading to the airport.

Travellers affected by disruptions can rebook on an alternative flight to the same or nearby destination for travel up to June 15, or request a refund depending on their booking conditions.

Flydubai

Flydubai is currently operating flights across its network with a reduced schedule. Flight durations and transit times in Dubai may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths, the airline said.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia is operating a limited number of flights to and from three airports in the UAE: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights are eligible for one free date change, a full refund or a full credit voucher within 30 days.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is continuing to restore its Middle East network, with passenger flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil resuming from May 10 and double daily services to Abu Dhabi from May 13.

The airline has also restarted daily services to Dubai and Sharjah, along with routes to Bahrain, Damascus and Kozhikode, improving options for travellers across the region.

It is expanding its African network, with flight resumptions and frequency increases to Seychelles, Kigali, Marrakesh, Alexandria, Cairo, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Lusaka-Harare and Maputo-Durban from June 16. Three weekly flights to Port Sudan will also launch on July 2.

The airline said it is progressing with a phased return of its global network, with services expected to expand to more than 150 destinations from June 16.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s website or app regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date, as schedules remain subject to change.

Oman Air

Oman Air says most of its flights are operating, although some routes continue to be affected by regional airspace restrictions.

Passengers are advised to manage their bookings and check for updates through the airline’s website or mobile app.

SalamAir

SalamAir said some of its scheduled flights may be subject to changes due to ongoing regional developments and airspace restrictions.

Flights to Baghdad are set to launch on June 12, while flights to Beirut will begin on June 17.

Flights to and from Iran remain suspended until August 31, while services to Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait and Qatar are suspended until May 30.

Affected passengers will be contacted directly, while others are advised to check for updates through official channels.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air is gradually restoring its network following the reopening of the Bahrain’s airspace, with flights set to reach more than 50 destinations by June.

The airline has already resumed services to cities including London, Dubai, Istanbul and Riyadh, with additional routes rolling out in phases through May and June, including destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Passengers are advised to check flight schedules regularly and manage bookings via the airline’s website or app, as services continue to be reinstated and remain subject to change.

Saudia

Saudia partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, operating a limited number of daily services.

The airline said the schedule will include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, with return services also operating on the same routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas is ramping up operations. It recently announced it is resuming flights between Jeddah and Damascus, as well as flights between Riyadh and Damascus. Direct flights between Riyadh and Maldives are also set to resume from June 20.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait International Airport began limited operations, starting with Kuwait Airways flights, from April 26.

The airline has since resumed daily direct flights from Kuwait City to several international destinations including Dubai, Manila, Dhaka, Mumbai, Cochin, London, Beirut and Cairo.