UAE widens investigation into false reporting of explosions in Dubai

The UAE is continuing with its investigation into reports of explosions that never happened in Dubai on Thursday.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, attorney general, said prosecutors are continuing to investigate how the false information was published.

The National reported on Thursday that news agency Reuters had published a story about explosions in Dubai's Business Bay, which Dubai Media Office dismissed as false.

Dr Al Shamsi said prosecutors had heard the reporter's statement and also summoned "those responsible for preparing, approving and publishing the report at the news agency to examine their respective roles, the procedures followed in preparing, approving and publishing the report, and the extent of compliance with the legal and professional standards governing the verification of information before publication".

The attorney general said the decision to withdraw the report and publish an apology "does not preclude the continuation of the investigation to determine legal responsibility and take the actions required by law based on the outcome of the investigation".