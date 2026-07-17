UAE condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Gulf neighbours

The UAE has strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

A sixth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran was followed on Friday by Iranian attacks across the region, mainly targeting American military infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and are a threat to their security and stability”.

The ministry's statement stressed the UAE's full support for and solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

Kuwait reported on Friday that Iran had attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to the station.

Kuwait’s Electricity Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said in a statement that the attack sparked a fire and caused “damage to a large number of electricity generation units”.

Jordan's military said it had shot down three Iranian missiles early on Friday. No casualties or damage were reported.

“Air defence systems intercepted three Iranian missiles that entered Jordanian air space and were targeting the kingdom's territory and managed to … bring them down,” the military said in a statement.

Bahrain’s armed forces said their air defence systems intercepted and destroyed “a number of hostile Iranian aerial attacks” on Friday.

“Iran has continued its aggressive approach by carrying out cowardly attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the military said in a statement on X.