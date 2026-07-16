  • Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strike on Bampour barracks, army says
  • Handful of vessels transit Strait of Hormuz after US reimposes Iran blockade
  • Jordan intercepts three ballistic missiles fired from Iran
  • Iran says it struck US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait
  • Trump says Gulf investment in US to replace 20% strait toll
  • Mojtaba Khamenei fails to appear at memorial ceremony for father
  • Trump: US to strike Iran energy sector next week unless Tehran negotiates
Updated: July 16, 2026, 3:15 AM