- Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strike on Bampour barracks, army says
- Handful of vessels transit Strait of Hormuz after US reimposes Iran blockade
- Jordan intercepts three ballistic missiles fired from Iran
- Iran says it struck US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait
- Trump says Gulf investment in US to replace 20% strait toll
- Mojtaba Khamenei fails to appear at memorial ceremony for father
- Trump: US to strike Iran energy sector next week unless Tehran negotiates
Updated: July 16, 2026, 3:15 AM