Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr look to use AFC Champions League absence to their advantage in title race

Matchweek 29 of the Saudi Pro League sees only six fixtures taking place – spread over 10 days – with Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli Saudi all missing due to their participation in the AFC Champions League Elite.

A notable absentee from that stellar line-up is Al Nassr. The league leaders failed to qualify for the 2025/26 edition, although they are still in the lesser-regarded AFC Champions League Two.

What it does mean is that Nassr can increase their lead at the top of the Saudi Arabian league when they take on Al Ettifaq on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side enjoy a five-point gap over Hilal, who won't play again domestically until April 28. Simone Inzaghi's side were eliminated from the Champions League on Monday by Qatari side Al Sadd.

By that time, Nassr could be eight points to the good, and a step closer to a first championship in seven years.

A 2-0 victory over Al Okhdood last Saturday was Nassr's 14th consecutive victory in the league, a club record. Ronaldo scored the first – his third goal since returning to the team from a hamstring injury – with fellow Portuguese Joao Felix grabbing the other.

Ronaldo now has 24 for the season – three behind Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney in the race for the golden boot.

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With Al Ahli dropping points, it effectively means the title is Nassr's to lose with only six fixtures remaining.

“We know we are entering a tough phase; the title race is intense among several teams, but the most important thing is that Al Nassr are having an outstanding season and showing real character, which the team lacked in previous periods,” Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said after the Okhdood win.

“We scored early because our objective was clear: to win. Now we have six finals left, and we must keep our lead and stay focused to claim the title.”

Dark clouds of suspicion had been cast over Nassr heading into last weekend's match.

It followed Ahli's reaction to their 1-1 draw against Al Fayha. The Jeddah club were incensed by refereeing decisions that went against them, with Brazilian winger Galeno even intimating that officials were actively trying to help Ronaldo win the league.

Jorge Jesus dismissed suggestions that Nassr were unduly benefiting from refereeing decisions, citing several that went against his team in the game against Okhdood.

“It’s strange that nobody asked me about the referee today,” the Portuguese said in his post-match press conference.

“Mohammed Simakan received an undeserved yellow card, while a clear booking for an Al Okhdood player was ignored. We were also denied a clear penalty, so I have to ask: why do refereeing doubts always seem to go against us?”