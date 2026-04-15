Al Wahda bow out of AFC Champions League to late Fabinho penalty

Al Ittihad booked their place in the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals with a contentious 1-0 win over Al Wahda thanks to ​a penalty by Fabinho in the dying seconds of extra time on Tuesday.

Referee Ilgiz Tantashev ⁠awarded the spot kick with more than ​120 minutes on the clock when Abdulrahman Al Obud was fouled and, after a ​lengthy delay, ‌former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho held his nerve to convert.

“This was a very difficult and balanced game between the two teams,” said Al Ittihad coach Sergio Conceicao.

“We created chances and we were more dangerous up front but they were defensively resolute.

“I’m very happy with what we have done and proud of the players. The most important thing is that we qualified for the next round."

It was a bitter pill to swallow for UAE club Wahda, who competed well throughout the 90 minutes of regulation time and extra time at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

“We are sad about the result because we played a good game," said Wahda coach Darko Milanic. "We knew we were facing a lot of quality but we did well. Almost reached penalties and that could have been a different story.

“Sad but also proud of the team because they fought and did their best against a tough opponent all over the pitch. We had one amazing chance at the start of the extra time but it wasn’t our day.

“We spoke about the moments in the game with lots of challenges, we knew we wouldn’t create a lot but we knew we could create something and we had to be clinical. We did the first part but could not do the second part.”

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions Ittihad will next play Japan's Machida Zelvia on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals will begin on Thursday when Qatar's Al Sadd take on Vissel Kobe ⁠from Japan.

Defending Asian champions Al Ahli face Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim. Shabab Al Ahli, now the UAE's sole representative in the knockout rounds following their 3-0 triumph over Iranian champions Tractor, meet Buriram United from Thailand on Saturday.

The semis will be played on Monday and Tuesday, while the final will be held on April 25. All the matches will be played in Jeddah.