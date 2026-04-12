'Another step forward': Cristiano Ronaldo fires Al Nassr past Al Okhdood and five points clear

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal as Al Nassr moved five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League with a 2-0 victory over Al Okhdood on Saturday.

The veteran Portugal striker broke the deadlock with a cool finish after 15 minutes before compatriot Joao Felix added a second early in the second half. Ronaldo now has 24 for the season – three behind Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney in the race for the golden boot.

It was also Nassr's 13th straight win as they maintained their five-point cushion at the top ahead of Riyadh rivals Al Hilal.

After the game, Ronaldo posted to his social media accounts: “Another step forward. Together as one, focused on what we want. Thank you to the fans for always being with us.”

Ronaldo struck early as he took Nawaf Bu Washl's pass and calmy stroked the ball into the corner.

Nassr almost doubled the lead when the ball was deflected over the line by Mohamed Simakan, but the French defender was adjudged to have used his hand.

Kingsley Coman shot wide from distance and Ronaldo saw another effort saved, before Al Nassr finally extended their advantage.

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Sadio Mane's cross reached Coman, whose header came back off the woodwork, but Felix was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Ronaldo shot off target before he was replaced in the 81st minute, but the two-goal lead was enough for Jorge Jesus' side to bank another important three points in their quest for a first league title since 2019.