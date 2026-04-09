Furious Al Ahli hit out at 'unfair' refereeing as Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to Saudi Pro League title

Al Ahli reacted with fury after several controversial refereeing decisions led to them dropping vital points in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Ivan Toney scored his 27th goal of the campaign to extend his lead at the top of the race for the league’s golden boot.

The England striker was fuming by the end of the match though, after his side were denied what they believed were several penalties.

It meant they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against mid-table Al Fayha, which leaves them third in the table, four points behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s league leaders, Al Nassr.

Ahli, who will bid to defend their AFC Champions League Elite title at home in Jeddah next week, have six league matches left.

Nassr, who will not be part of the Elite Finals event, will have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the SPL when they play their game in hand, against Al Okhdood, on Saturday.

Ahli were furious with the turn of events, with the club issuing a statement shortly after the game questioning the officiating.

They expressed “deep dissatisfaction with refereeing errors” which “had a direct impact on the flow of the game and its final outcome” and “affected the team’s position in the title race”.

“Such errors raise legitimate concerns regarding the referee selection process and the criteria applied, particularly given the high technical and competitive level of the Saudi Roshn League,” the club wrote.

“The team has faced unfair refereeing decisions, an unacceptable situation that neither serves the development of the competition nor upholds the principle of competitive fairness.”

The club then called for access to the communications between the match officials, and a clear explanation about the decisions.

Even Matthias Jaissle, their manager who usually cuts a composed presence on the sidelines, confronted the referee at the end of the game.

After the melee which followed their protest at seeing a penalty overturned after a video review, Toney claimed he was told to focus on the “AFC” (Champions League Elite) by the fourth official.

The former Brentford striker took to social media after the game to decry what he felt had been an injustice.

“Two of these actions went to VAR and one didn’t,” Toney wrote. “It’s actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye.

“And without me saying too much that may get me in trouble, it’s clear what is being influence [sic] here.

“Also with the referee telling us to concentrate on a different competition whilst VAR is going on behind me.

“And to add with the referee agreeing that the first one was a penalty in the 90+ minute like that’s going on to help.”

He then went on to use an expletive to describe the quality of the officiating.

Toney’s teammates were also livid. Galeno, the side’s Brazilian forward, suggested the controversies were designed to help “one person”, by which he surely meant Ronaldo.

“Hand over the trophy, that's what they want,” Galeno wrote on X. “They want to knock us out of the championship by any means necessary, they want to hand the trophy to one person, a total lack of respect for our club.”

The Ahli players are not alone in suggesting there is a conspiracy designed to help Nassr win the title.

Al Hilal players also reacted angrily to the performance of the referee when they were held to 2-2 a draw against Al Taawoun on Saturday.

In the mixed zone after the game, Ruben Neves, the Hilal midfielder who is a teammate of Ronaldo’s with the Portugal national team, produced a clip on his phone as evidence of a foul at a crucial stage of the game.

At least Hilal did their best to apply some pressure at the top on Wednesday night. Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as unbeaten Hilal thrashed Al Kholood 6-0 to move to within two points of Nassr.